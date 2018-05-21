Dimitrios Pagourtzis: Santa Fe Shooter Allegedly Repeated A Chilling Song Lyric While Picking Off Victims

"Every time he’d kill someone he’d say, ‘another one bites the dust.’”

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the alleged Santa Fe school shooter, quoted the Queen lyric “another one bites the dust” as he picked off his victims, according to a survivor who was there that day.

As Yahoo News reports, survivor Trenton Beazely claimed that the Pagourtzis was laughing and having a good time while carrying out his shooting spree.

“He was playing music, making jokes, had slogans and rhymes he kept saying.”

Beazely also said that Pagourtzis quoted a Queen song, 1980’s “Another One Bites The Dust,” as he picked off his victims.

While the phrase “to bite the dust” has been used, colloquially, for centuries to describe dying, the Queen song appears to be more of a rumination on failed relationships than having anything to do with death or murder.

According to a Monday CNN report, a clearer picture of Pagourtzis and his motivations appears to be emerging.

What Social Media Appears To Show

According to the “sparse” Facebook page that the alleged shooter maintained, he was interested in Nazi, communist, fascist, and religious symbols. He also posted a picture of a custom-made t-shirt with the words “born to kill” on the front.

“Before Dimitrios Pagourtzis shot and killed two teachers and eight classmates at Santa Fe High School in Texas, he sexually harassed one of his victims, Shana Fisher, for four months.” https://t.co/0IdCsXlg7u — NWLC (@nwlc) May 21, 2018

Still No Clear Motive

Although as of this writing authorities have not publicly disclosed a motive for this crime, a handful of statements from various classmates, parents, and community members seem to paint a picture of a bullied and rejected youth seeking vengeance.

One of the victims, Shana Fisher, had been attempting to curtail Pagourtzis’ advances for months, to no avail. Fisher’s mother, Sadie Baze, says that “about a week ago” Fisher stood up in class and publicly stated she wanted nothing to do with him. That embarrassed him, says Baze, and suggests that it was this public rejection that pushed him over the edge.

“One of the shotgun shells was for my daughter.”

Another bullet was apparently for Pagourtzis himself. According to journals he kept online, he intended to carry out the shooting and then turn his gun on himself. However, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, he didn’t have the courage to take his own life.

Pagourtzis, 17, remains jailed without bond on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault of a public servant.