Hot Felon’s Girlfriend, Chloe Green, Shows Off Baby Bump In Teeny Bikini

Jeremy Meeks, the hot felon, is set to be married to equally hot Chloe Green very soon.

What do you get when you cross a British heiress and “hot felon”? Judging from the latest photographs of Chloe Green, the world will know soon enough.

Photographs of Green, 27, were published in an exclusive by the U.K.’s Daily Mail today. The photos show her wearing an emerald green Eres bikini while tanning on her father’s yacht and looking about eight months pregnant. Green is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Jeremy Meeks.

Meeks, 34, was arrested in 2002 on charges of robbery and corporal punishment to a child. In 2014 he was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as grand theft. Being extremely handsome, his mug shot went viral. While serving a 27-month sentence, he signed a modeling contract with White Cross Management and secured a talent agent.

Green is the daughter of billionaire Philip Green, who is sometimes referred to as the “British Donald Trump.” She’s has also dated singer Marc Anthony and is known for hobnobbing with celebrities.

The heiress has appeared in the reality TV series, Made in Chelsea, which chronicles the lives of a group of friends in London. She’s also a fashion designer and debuted her first collection through her father’s company, Topshop.

According to the Daily Mail, the Eres line of swimwear is a favorite among celebrities, like Jessica Alba, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, and Kate Moss.

In some of the photos, Meeks sports gray swimming trunks, which showcases his athletic physique.

The couple’s public history has been rocky, especially his. In his youth, Meeks was a member of the North Side Gangster Crips, a street gang in Southern California. Although things were looking up after his release from prison in 2016 (he found God as well as starting a six-figure modeling career), he was still married to Melissa Meeks, with whom he had a child, when he met Green. He dumped the former to be with the latter.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple is planning a wedding and are expecting a baby boy. It appears he will join the ranks of the rich and famous next month.