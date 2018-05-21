‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Opens Up About Her Third Child And Her Marriage To Husband Cole DeBoer

Chelsea Houska appeared on Kailyn Lowry's podcast, 'Coffee and Convos.'

Chelsea Houska’s family is growing.

Amid the ongoing drama with her Teen Mom 2 co-stars, Houska is focused on her family with Cole DeBoer, which is set to welcome a baby girl in just a few months, and during a recent interview on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast, Coffee and Convos, she opened up about her baby and her marriage.

Speaking to her co-star and friend, Lowry, Houska revealed that she and DeBoer have settled on a name for their third child but didn’t reveal what that name would be. Instead, she simply revealed that the name would not include “ee” at the end like the name of her first child, 8-year-old Aubree.

Although Houska didn’t reveal the name of her baby girl, she said that her third pregnancy has been the easiest yet.

“Aubree was super easy but with Watson I was huge and miserable,” she recalled, according to a May 19 report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Houska is currently just over halfway through her pregnancy and confirmed her due date landed on September 11. She then pointed out that because she has a history of welcoming children prior to her due date, her doctor has informed her that she likely won’t make it to the 40-week mark in her pregnancy.

As for her marriage to Cole DeBoer, Chelsea Houska told Kailyn Lowry that while she and her husband do bicker from time to time, they don’t engage in blow-out fights with one another. As she explained, she and DeBoer argue at times, but typically, it is Houska’s lateness that is the cause of their feuds.

According to Houska, her husband takes tons of time getting ready. In fact, he actually takes longer to get himself ready than Houska takes getting herself and the children ready. She also explained that DeBoer has been known to get a snack and hang around their house when she’s already prepared to walk out the door.

Despite their bickering, Houska said the there isn’t too much drama happening in her life at the moment since she has a very patient and reserved husband in DeBoer.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.