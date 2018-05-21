Josiah Duggar And Lauren Swanson Prepare For Wedding With Shopping Trip, Give Fans Their Registry ID Number

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are one step closer to becoming husband and wife. The 21-year-old Counting On star and his 19-year-old fiancée recently worked on getting their future home ready for habitation by creating their wedding registry, and Josiah helpfully shared an ID number that will make it easier for fans to purchase wedding gifts for the young couple.

On Monday, Josiah Duggar took to Instagram to reveal that he and Lauren Swanson are registered at Bed Bath & Beyond. He shared a photo of himself and his bride-to-be that was snapped inside the home furnishing retail store, and he had a scan gun in his hand. He and Lauren were using the device to add items to their wedding registry.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a Bed Bath and Beyond registry under Josiah and Lauren’s name was created earlier this month, and its discovery by fans caused some confusion. One of Josiah’s Instagram followers asked him if this registry and others that have popped up online on other websites are fake, and the Duggar son responded by sharing the Bed Bath and Beyond registry ID number that they can use to ensure that they’re looking at the real deal.

“Our BBB registry ID is 545808746,” he wrote.

The ID number that Josiah provided matches up with the registry that was created a few weeks ago. It lists Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s wedding date as December 31, 2018. However, it’s highly unlikely that the couple will wait until New Year’s Eve to tie the knot. Duggars and their future spouses have used decoy wedding dates on their registries before, so fans should expect to see Josiah and Lauren walking down the aisle much sooner. After all, Counting On is returning to TLC this summer, and the couple’s nuptials would make the perfect season finale.

Josiah is certainly ready for Lauren to become his wife. On Friday, one of his Instagram followers asked him if he and Lauren were getting married on Saturday.

“I wish!” he responded.

One method fans can use to try to determine whether Josiah and Lauren will tie the knot in the near future is to look at the number of items on their registry that have been purchased. So far, 49 of the 198 items on their wedding wishlist have been bought, a possible indication that many of their guests still think that they have plenty of time to choose a gift for the couple.

The most expensive item on the registry, a $399.99 Vitamix TurboBlend 3-Speed Blender in Platinum, has not yet been purchased. However, Lauren and Josiah already know that they will receive the least costly gift that they’re asking for, a $2.99 glass salt and pepper shaker set.

Duggar fans will just have to continue keeping a close watch on Josiah and Lauren’s registry. If a large amount of items suddenly begin getting purchased, this could be a sign that the couple’s wedding is just a few days away.