Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Taunts Kailyn Lowry After Her ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Fight With Briana DeJesus

Read David Eason's shocking Facebook post aimed at Kailyn Lowry.

Jenelle Evans didn’t attend this past week’s taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion but on Facebook, her husband got in on the drama that allegedly took place.

According to a new report, David Eason took to his Facebook page over the weekend after hearing of an alleged physical fight between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus and posted a message to Lowry, telling her that he was glad to hear that she had reportedly been beaten up during filming.

“I’m so glad Kail got her a** beat!” he wrote, according to a May 21 report by Monsters and Critics. “That’s what she gets for saying she would hit my wife! And why is Randy there calling tabloids?”

During an episode of her podcast, Coffee and Convos, weeks ago, Lowry suggested that when she and her co-stars potentially came face to face with Evans at the reunion, it would be hard to refrain from laying hands on her.

Prior to the show, Eason had gotten on Lowry’s bad side after taking aim at Leah Messer’s parenting on Instagram by commenting on a photo shared by Messer in which her daughter Aleeah was sporting a ton of makeup at a cheerleading competition. Although Eason regularly allows his own daughter to wear makeup to her competitions, he felt Aleeah’s father, Corey Simms, won’t approve of her wearing so much on her face.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason used to appear alongside one another on Teen Mom 2 but in February of this year, Eason was fired by MTV midway through production on Teen Mom 2 Season 8. As fans may recall, Eason went on a shocking rant against the LGBT community in February after being slammed for sharing a number of gun photos just hours after a school shooting took place in Florida.

Since her husband was fired from the show, rumors have been swirling in regards to Evans’ own potential exit from the show and those rumors were further fueled this past weekend when she opted against filming the reunion in Los Angeles with her co-stars. That said, Evans has not yet confirmed any plans to leave Teen Mom 2.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.