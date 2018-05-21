‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Says Royal Wedding ‘Gives Single Girls Hope’

Harry and Meghan's wedding meant a lot to the dancer.

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess feels that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has given single women around the world something to strive for.

The gorgeous Aussie revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Harry and Meghan’s wedding gives her “hope.”

“I feel like I’ve watched videos over and over again of that. It gives all of us single girls hope that the fairy tale is real and it can happen,” she said.

“I think all the princes are taken now, so maybe not quite the fairy tale. But, just, did you see? Gosh, she was perfection.”

Sharna was thrilled with the way the wedding was updated for a modern monarchy with the inclusion of a gospel choir and several different types of religious speakers.

The DWTS celeb remarked that the whole wedding was “epic.”

Her statements came while rehearsing for the live Dancing with the Stars finale, which airs Monday, May 21.

Sharna has made the finals with her partner, football pro Josh Norman. The longtime series star has yet to win the ABC reality dance competition.

She is hopeful that her partnership with Josh will score her a mirrorball.

“I think I’m sad that it’s over,” she admitted to Entertainment Tonight of this season’s shortened competition.

“It’s anticipation of the night really, and just the result, but the hard work is done, we’re here, whatever happens, happens. Everyone in the finals is deserving, but I feel like this guy is just – oh God, I want it for him so bad.”

The couple has doubled up on their practice throughout this week, in hopes to score the mirrorball as the season’s winning couple.

With all those hours the couple is putting in dancing, Sharna revealed in a blog for Entertainment Weekly that she still needs to go to the gym.

Sharna stated that at the age of 32, she needs to exercise more than ever despite all the hours she and Josh have spent in the studio.

Sharna stated that she “knows” her body needs additional exercise throughout the day in order to keep her enviable dance figure.

Check out Sharna Burgess and Josh Norman’s performance during the Dancing With the Stars: Athletes finale Monday night on ABC.