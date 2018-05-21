Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Offer First Glimpse Of Son Romeo Alejandro David Via Instagram

Another Baldwin baby has been born.

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria would like to introduce you to their little Romeo. The 60-year-old actor and Match Game host and his 34-year-old wife have welcomed their fourth child together and he’s as adorable as can be. Late last week, Hilaria Baldwin announced that the baby had arrived via an Instagram photo of the proud parents snuggling their newborn son.

“He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2 oz,” the proud mama posted on May 17.

Now, Hilaria has posted a new photo of the newborn to Instagram and it shows his sweet face. Baldwin captioned a photo of the sleeping baby boy dressed in a long-sleeved white onesie. The new mom still has a hospital bracelet on her wrist in the photo.

“We are happy to introduce you to Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin,” Hilaria captioned the pic.

The newborn Baldwin brother joins siblings Leonardo Ángel Charles, 20 months, Rafael Thomas, three, and Carmen Gabriela, four, according to People. It is clear that the Baldwins will have their hands full with four children under the age of five years old. Alec Baldwin also has a 22-year-old daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

You can see the new photo of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s baby boy below.

Hilaria Baldwin has kept her social media followers in the loop throughout her pregnancy—and after. The yoga instructor and wellness expert shared a mirror selfie taken in the hospital in her underwear less than 24 hours after she gave birth, explaining that she wants to “normalize the postpartum figure” and show her progress as she returns to her non-pregnant self over the coming weeks.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin tied in the knot in June 2012 and they didn’t waste much time before starting the baby making. Late last year, the couple posted a gender reveal video that showed the expectant mom cutting into a cake to reveal a blue center, sharing that the family would be welcoming another baby boy this spring. Alec also told People that his sons are mama’s boys—and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Being a father can be very challenging because kids are obsessed with their mothers,” Baldwin told People. “I’m in a room with my kids and I’m doing really well until my wife walks in! They just dump me. That’s just how it is — there’s nothing I can do about it. My advice for new dads: If your wife is a great mommy, appreciate that and enjoy that. That’s a great thing to have.”

Days after his son Romeo’s birth, Alec Baldwin stepped away from the nursery to star in a hilarious sketch for Saturday Night Live. The actor reprised his recurring impersonation of Donald Trump in a cold open spoof of The Sopranos finale.