Woman Of ‘Shorter Stature’ Mistaken For A Child At ClubF Swinger’s Club, Police Left ‘Red-Faced’

ClubF is a swinger’s club, complete with a mistress and a “fully equipped dungeon.” The club’s website prides itself on being “Britain’s friendliest swinging spot.” The adult venue is one of the country’s leading clubs and they emphasize the importance of a friendly atmosphere that is fun and safe for their members.

It is, of course, not a place where children are, or should be, allowed to enter. When a neighbor witnessed what she believed to be a child walking into the door of the adult venue, she immediately called the authorities.

When police arrived at the scene of the crime, what they found left them a bit red in the face. The perceived child turned out to be, as the authorities wrote in their statement, “an adult woman of shorter stature.” The woman’s exact height wasn’t disclosed.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary stated that the police were called to the scene at approximately 9 pm on July 16, 2015, when the safety of a child was in question. The informant was under the assumption that a child had gone into ClubF on High Street, Stanley. The officers, at the time, interviewed the club’s staff who validated the age of their customer. She was, in fact, a very short adult woman.

This story came to light recently as the club has come under scrutiny for other happenings. All of the sorted details of the embarrassing incidence emerged this week after a Freedom of Information request was sent in regards to the most recent police activity and legal actions surrounding the swinger’s club.

The Independent reported that ClubF opened in 2004, however, locals began to push against the swinger’s club when a school opened up across the street in 2013. Since that time, some of the residents have become outraged. Despite the club’s claim that they are good for the neighborhood and follow all of the statutes laid out before them, a majority of the neighbors still despise the thought of a swinger’s club in the area.

ClubF has been dealing with some fresh drama stemming from the local teenagers. Police have visited the club numerous times, taking care of teenagers who are banging or kicking on the doors. While some of the neighbors have accepted the exotic growth of their community, there are still those neighbors who would do almost anything to see the swinger’s club fail.