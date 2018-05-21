Meghan Markle Had Her ‘OMG’ Moment After Her Royal Wedding To Prince Harry

After the royal newlyweds' long carriage ride, reality took over as Meghan and Prince Harry entered the gates of Windsor Castle.

In a wedding for the ages, Prince Henry of Wales, affectionately known as Prince Harry, married his American-born bride, Meghan Markle, on Saturday, May 19, 2018. The epic event had an estimated television audience of more than two billion people around the world, and more than 100,000 well-wishers lined the procession route to cheer the happy couple after their wedding ceremony in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

After the ceremony, Prince Harry was granted the new title of Duke of Sussex, and as a special gift from Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle became the first Duchess of Sussex.

Kensington Palace made an official announcement of the new titles on the day of the wedding.

“The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.” “Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.”

Participating in a royal wedding, with all of the tradition, pomp, and circumstance, would probably intimidate and overwhelm the vast majority of the 7.6 billion human beings that populate this planet, but Meghan Markle was all smiles and confidence on her special day. However, in the end, even Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex proved she was subject to her emotions after holding up through the wedding ceremony and the bridal kiss.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St. George’s Chapel. Ben Birchhall / AP Images

Following the dictates of royal tradition, the newlyweds waved to the cheering crowd from their Ascot Landau carriage as they made the 2.67-mile journey on “The Long Walk” from St George’s Chapel to Windsor Castle. At the end of the procession, the carriage entered the gates of Windsor Castle, the royal residence of the British Royal Family in Windsor, Berkshire County, England. As the now happily-married couple made their entrance, Meghan Markle had her one very public “OMG” moment when she looked up and exclaimed to her Prince and husband, “oh my gosh!”

“Did you see that? That was a real moment… ‘just to say ‘oh my gosh’… that was the kind of moment you kind of wait for to see her reacting and kind of taking in that moment.” @etnow‘s @KevinFrazier#RoyalWedding#RoyalThisMorninghttps://t.co/tddhkl1mAIpic.twitter.com/6XCAoM28LK — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 19, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave Windsor Castle in a carriage after their wedding ceremony. Matt Dunham / AP Images

In an age when the world has become so much smaller due to modern technology, air travel, and the global economy, the British monarchy has lost some of its power and luster. Queen Elizabeth is still adored by the British public, but at 92, she must look to the future. Leading the British House of Windsor into the future are the two sons of Britain’s beloved Princess Diana; Prince William, with his very modern wife, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry, with his American bride, Meghan Markle, who charmed the world on Saturday with her smile and humanity.

Perhaps The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, the first African-American head of the Episcopal Church in the United States, said it best when he addressed the 600 guests at the wedding ceremony.