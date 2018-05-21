‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Are Back Together, How Did It Happen?

How did Jax Taylor win Brittany Cartwright back after their three-month split?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have managed to get to a great place in their relationship nearly one year after he admitted to cheating on her with Faith Stowers.

During a recent appearance on E!’s The Daily Pop, Cartwright spoke out about her relationship with Taylor, revealing that she is completely happy with the fun, lighthearted version of her reality star boyfriend.

“My hope for this relationship is that Jax will be the person he is whenever we have so much fun together. I mean, we laugh all night long sometimes. But whenever he goes and acts like an a**hole, that’s not the person I want to be with,” Cartwright explained on the show.

Cartwright also spoke about her relationship with Taylor during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, telling host Andy Cohen that she decided to take Taylor back, despite his infidelity, because she wanted to follow her heart. She also explained that she is the one who has to live this life and should be free to make her own decisions about who she wants to be with.

During the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, Taylor informed Cartwright that after she dedicated herself to fixing their relationship after his cheating, he wanted to break up. As he explained, he needed to make some changes in his life because he was no longer happy with the person he had become. In response, Cartwright fumed at Taylor, slamming him for stringing her along after he cheated only to brutally end their relationship.

On Twitter, after the breakup episode aired during Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Taylor admitted that his breakup from Cartwright was the result of many different things, including struggles with insecurities and his father’s impending death. He then told his fans and followers that he was working very hard to become a better man.

As for Cartwright, she also spoke of her relationship with Taylor after the heartbreaking episode aired, explaining that while she didn’t think she and Taylor would ever be able to get past their rough year in 2017, they are now “happier than ever” with one another.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, tune into the third installment of the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion special tonight, May 21 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.