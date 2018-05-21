Amber Rose’s Son, Sebastian, Is An Adorable Taylor Swift Super-Fan

The tyke's priceless reaction to meeting Taylor backstage at her concert!

Taylor Swift got to meet one of her youngest superfans, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, the son of model Amber Rose and rapper Wiz Khalifa, after her concert at California’s Rose Bowl on May 19. The youngster took his idol a bouquet of roses and sunflowers as a token of his appreciation.

Sebastian’s mom, Amber Rose, shared the sweet clip on Instagram.

“I don’t want to be presumptuous, are these for me?” Taylor said to Sebastian, who replied “Yes.”

“Thank you so much, you’re the best,” she said. “These are so beautiful.”

Sebastian then told Taylor that he “liked” when she was a “cool rock star.”

This tickled the “Reputation” singer, who replied that she would try to do that a few times onstage during her show. Taylor then thanked Sebastian for giving her confidence before taking the stage.

“It’s good for my self-esteem,” she said.

This adorable meet-and-greet came on the heels of Taylor learning just how much of a fan Sebastian was of her music. She sent the youngster a personalized VIP box, with a handwritten note and concert tickets to her tour. Sebastian’s adorable and thrilled reaction was captured in a video posted to Instagram by mom Amber Rose.

Amber, Sebastian, and Wiz were in good company during Taylor’s recent tour stop at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Also seen at the sold-out show were Rebel Wilson and Julia Roberts, who also shared social media posts of themselves rocking out to Taylor’s tunes.

Selena Gomez and Troye Silvan joined Taylor on-stage during the show as her special guest stars. After sharing a clip of their performance together, Taylor wrote a sweet note to her longtime friend on social media.

“To the person I could call at any time of day, who has been there no matter what… you absolutely KILLED IT tonight and everyone was so excited to see you. I love you, and 60,000 people at the Rose Bowl loved you too,” she remarked.

During her performance, Selena remarked that Taylor was one of her best friends because she has never “judged” her for any decisions she’s made and has always “encouraged” her when she’s been down.

Selena also remarked that being friends with Taylor has “changed her life.”

Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour continues its jaunt across North America, ending in October with three shows in Texas.