Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Flat Tummy One Month After Giving Birth To Baby True

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child only last month, but she is already sporting a flat tummy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to social media to reveal her toned stomach just five weeks postpartum.

According to a May 21 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is officially back in the gym after giving birth to her daughter, True Thompson, on April 12. The new mom is ready to get her pre-baby body back and has already stunned fans with how amazing show looks just one month after her delivery.

Khloe Kardashian updated her fans on her fitness journey after baby via Snapchat. The reality star says she’s “feeling good” only five weeks after True’s birth, as she lifted up her shirt and showed off her belly in a large mirror. Kardashian also claimed that “muscle memory is a real thing,” and revealed that she still had her former toned abs under all of the extra cushion she needed while pregnant.

Khloe then revealed that she needed to work on a few areas she wanted to get back into shape. In the video, Kardashian points to her backside and her thighs, telling fans that she wants to “get rid” of those areas and get everything “solid” again. The new mom then reveals that getting back into working out is really tough due to the fact that your body is being pushed so hard. “I’ve been working out for 11 days now. I feel good, but tired,” she stated.

Khloe Kardashian even took the opportunity to call out the haters who think she’s too focused on her body. Khloe says that before she was pregnant she would work out five or six times each week, saying that it has become her “sanctuary” and that she truly loves doing it. However, she knows that she’ll have to change her workout routine up to fit into her busy new life as a mother, and will likely be hitting the gym “between feedings,” saying that will be her “new normal.”

Khloe Kardashian fans are now drawing inspiration from her workout video, and many of them are hoping that she will continue to share her progress on the journey to getting her pre-baby body back.