‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Monday’s Show Brings Baby Drama For Maxie And Peter As The Henrik Hunt Escalates

Monday's episode of 'General Hospital' will have plenty of action related to Peter and fans are anxious to see progress on this front.

Monday’s episode of General Hospital has the potential to be an explosive one based on the latest spoilers. The last that viewers saw, Maxie’s water had broken and she made Peter pull over to the side of the road in anticipation of the baby arriving. At the same time, Sam and Jason were piecing together the signs that Peter is actually Henrik and there will be significant developments on these storylines during the May 21 show.

General Hospital spoilers from TV Source Magazine note that Peter will be staying close to Maxie as they tackle this baby situation. Will she really give birth on the side of the road? Interestingly, there’s not a lot in the way of specific spoilers available regarding what happens next with Maxie and her baby.

GH fans have been speculating that some kind of big twist is likely on the way when it comes to the baby trifecta of Nelle, Maxie, and the adoption ahead for Brad and Lucas. Nothing definitive has emerged on this front, but viewers will not be happy if the writers throw more heartbreak at Maxie after recently losing Nathan.

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central suggest that Maxie will be feeling worried later in the week and next week something will leave her terribly embarrassed. This may be related to the truth about Peter being Henrik coming out. She’s let herself grow somewhat close to him and she’ll surely be disgusted when she learns the truth about his identity, given his role in Nathan’s death.

Peter was supposed to be headed to the pier to meet his mother and Anna will be feeling anxious as she waits for him to show up. As this is playing out, Jason and Sam will be working with Spinelli to snoop through Peter’s emails.

Sam, Jason, and Spinelli catch up to the communications about the meet and General Hospital spoilers indicate that this will lead to a lot of action this week. Teasers suggest that despite the delay, Peter will eventually make it to the pier and obviously, both he and Anna are in for a shock. Jason thinks that she’s pretending to be Henrik’s mother to draw him out, and it’s going to take a lot to get this all sorted out. Peter is said to feel deceived at some point over this and Anna will be facing heartbreak to some degree.

Will Monday’s episode set the stage for the truth about Peter being Henrik, and Anna’s son, to finally be revealed to everybody? General Hospital spoilers hint that there are still some twists and turns incorporated before this storyline concludes and viewers know that there’s going to be drama for Valentin and Lulu connected to all of this as well.

Stay tuned for additional General Hospital spoilers as the Nurses Ball concludes and the chaos in Port Charles escalates. Fans are anxious to see progress on the Peter storyline and it looks like they will finally get their wish.