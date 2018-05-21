Lisa Rinna Shows Off Legs In Revealing Black Bathing Suit

Lisa Rinna looks great at 54!

At 54-years-old, Lisa Rinna still knows how to strike a pose and look amazing in a swimsuit.

This past Friday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to her famous Instagram account to pay homage to the weekend. The mother-of-two can be seen taking a selfie in a bathroom mirror as she shows off her long, toned legs in a black one-piece swimsuit. The bathing suit in the picture is extremely high cut on the sides.

It appears as though Rinna has just gotten out of the water as she wears her short brunette hair slicked all the way back. To complete the look, Rinna rocks a pair of oversized and circular sunglasses while pouting her infamous lips. In the post, Rinna keeps the caption simple, saying “FRIYAY” in all capital letters.

Not surprisingly, the sexy post gained a ton of attention with over 35,000 likes as well as 980-plus comments. Of course, many fans were quick to comment on how great Harry Hamlin’s wife looks, while some fans simply used emoji symbols and other fans used their words to express how amazing she looks.

“Perfect! But please share your daily food plan!!!! Help us mere mortals!!!”

“You look amazing love you,” another fan gushed.

But, like most celebrities who live their lives in the spotlight, Rinna faced criticism from a few of her followers. Some fans suggested that Rinna is “too old” to be wearing a swimsuit like that while others critiqued her body.

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on May 18, 2018 at 11:06am PDT

“Not attractive for a women of your age! Please think about it!”

“I’m sorry this pic is not flattering,” another wrote.

When one fan asked what kind of swimsuit she was wearing in the photo, Rinna replied with the name of the designer, Norma Kamali.

And over the weekend, Lisa did what just about everyone else in the world was doing — gushed over the royal wedding. One photo posted by Rinna shows Meghan Markle looking over her shoulder on the steps of St. George’s Chapel in her wedding gown. Rinna simply captioned the post with a small heart.

The same day, Rinna posted yet another photo, this time of Markle and Prince Harry on their way to the evening wedding reception. Like the first photo, Rinna kept the caption simple, this time only putting two black hearts.

On Saturday, Rinna kept it casual while running errands in Los Angeles. In photos posted by the Daily Mail, Rinna can be seen wearing an oversized black shirt and pair of black leggings, a far cry from her sexy swimsuit post the day before. The reality star is wearing minimal, if any, makeup and a bandana on her head.

You can catch reruns of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo.