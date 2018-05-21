‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent’s Boyfriend Randall Emmett Shares A Makeup-Free Photo Of Her On Instagram

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett posed for a makeup-free selfie.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are back in Los Angeles after a whirlwind trip to Cannes, France.

After appearing alongside her movie producer boyfriend at the premiere of his new film, Gotti, the Vanderpump Rules star enjoyed some down time and while doing so, she and Emmett posed for a photo in which she was seen with no makeup.

“Happy Sunday. Home in Los Angeles,” Emmett wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo on May 20.

While Emmett hasn’t shared many photos of Kent on his Instagram page in the months since they went public, he shared plenty with his fans and followers during his trip to France, including a couple of images of himself and Kent on the red carpet at different events during the Cannes Film Festival.

Kent and Emmett went public with their relationship in January of this year during a New Year’s getaway in Miami, Florida. Prior to their trip, Kent and Emmett kept their relationship on the down-low because he wasn’t yet divorced from his now-ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

Although Kent and her boyfriend have kept a low-profile in the past, they are becoming more and more public with their relationship and on Instagram, Emmett has seemingly confirmed that Kent has become a big part of his two kids’ lives.

Randall Emmett and Ambyr Childers share two children, daughters London and Rylee.

Lala Kent joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during the show’s fourth season after landing the job of hostess at SUR Restaurant, where the series is filmed. Then, amid rumors claiming she was dating a married man, Kent quit her job at the restaurant and parted ways with Vanderpump Rules midway through Season 5.

After quitting, Kent spent some time away from the restaurant and her co-stars but later chose to return to filming for Season 6. That said, she has continued to keep her relationship with Emmett off-screen and didn’t even mention him by name until the reunion special. As for the future, Kent has made it clear that while she will continue to speak of her man on the show, fans shouldn’t expect to see him at all.

The three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion special concludes tonight, May 21 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.