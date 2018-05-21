‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Becca Kufrin’s Suitors Revealed, Host Chris Harrison Teases His Top 5 To Watch

Which five men on Becca Kufrin's 'Bachelorette' season stand out according to host Chris Harrison?

Becca Kufrin is hoping that her second time on reality television looking for love finds her the man of her dreams and viewers are anxious to see how things go for her this spring on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season. Host Chris Harrison loves to share teasers ahead of the premiere and he’s dishing out details on five of Becca’s men whom he thinks are worth keeping an eye on this time around.

Chris Harrison told People that he thinks viewers will be blown away by Becca Kufrin this spring. He teases that the bachelors tended to fall in love with her very quickly and he said they all “kicked it up a notch” as they battled for her roses. Of course, Harrison always has lots of positives to share as a season begins, but he seems especially fond of Kufrin and fans are already seriously invested in seeing her find love as well.

Harrison noted that Lincoln Adim stands out in his mind and Bachelorette fans will remember him from the quick introductions Kufrin got during the Bachelor: After the Final Rose special as Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season wrapped. Adim’s British accent instantly helped him stand out and Chris says that Becca was quite drawn to him. Harrison adds that Lincoln is sweet, endearing, interesting, and has an edge, and everybody will be anxious to see how long he sticks around.

Garrett Yrigoyen made Harrison’s Top 5 list too and gossip king Reality Steve has noted he’s one to watch this spring as well. Chris acknowledges that Garrett made a strong first impression on Becca and he adds that they’re both a little nerdy and goofy. It seems that Kufrin was consistently drawn to Garrett, but Yrigoyen is coming off of some recent heartbreak and this may prove to be an obstacle for this potential Bachelorette pairing.

Jordan Kimball makes Chris’ list too and the Citrus County Chronicle notes that this 26-year-old is a Wilhelmina model. Is Kimball a contender for Kufrin’s final rose? Harrison compares him to Ben Stiller’s Zoolander character, and he apparently dons just his underwear for a rose ceremony. It sounds unlikely that Jordan will be Becca’s type, but he may be a lock for this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise.

Clay Harbor is in the mix of things with Season 14 of The Bachelorette and he’s a free agent tight end in the NFL according to Reality Steve. Kufrin apparently really likes him and Harbor is described as being very charismatic, sweet, interesting, and sincere.

The Bachelorette host also mentions Colton Underwood, another football player. Underwood used to date Olympian Aly Raisman and spoilers hint that he may be sticking around for a while. Colton and Becca will share some romantic sparks by the sounds of things, but he’ll also have a secret he’s hiding from her that throws a wrench in their relationship once it’s revealed.

Will any of these men score Becca Kufrin’s final rose this spring on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season? Reality Steve’s spoilers hint that a couple of these guys might be Season 14 standouts and additional teasers should be emerging soon. Kufrin’s hunt for lasting love begins on Monday, May 28 and fans are anxious to see how this plays out.