President Donald Trump swears in new leader of top US spy organization.

Gina Haspel officially became the first woman to ever lead the Central Intelligence Agency Monday morning during a ceremony at the organization’s Langley, Virginia headquarters.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended the ceremony, broadcast live on CNN, with Pence administering the Oath of Office to Haspel, 61.

“(Gina Haspel is) someone who has served this agency with skill and devotion for 30 years,” President Trump said. “There is no one in this country better qualified for this extraordinary office than you. You live in the CIA, you live the CIA, and you breathe the CIA, and now you will lead the CIA.”

Haspel became Acting Director of the agency April 26 when former Director Mike Pompeo became secretary of state, according to a press release from the agency.

The U.S. Senate confirmed the 33-year veteran intelligence officer to the post 54-45 on May 17 following a public hearing that questioned her role in the “enhanced interrogation” programs of the President George W. Bush administration following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, CNN reported.

The vote included three Republicans voting against the nomination and six Democrats supporting Haspel, according to CNN.

According to a CNN biography, Haspel was the oldest of five children and grew up in Ashland, Kentucky.

After graduating from the University of Louisville, she wanted to go to West Point, but was told by her father that the school did not accept females at the time, the report said.

Instead, she joined the CIA and was assigned to a post as a case officer in Africa.

She then spent 32 of her 33 years in the CIA in undercover work, making details of her service during that time scarce, CNN reported.

Evan Vucci / AP Photo

“I took on the position of director because I want to represent you as well as lead you,” Haspel said during the ceremony. “For me, being director is about doing right by all of you.”

She said she realized the importance of being the first woman appointed to lead the organization, crediting the “generations” of women in the CIA that helped her break through barriers, and rise through the ranks.

“I am deeply indebted to them and extremely proud to follow in their footsteps, and carry on their extraordinary legacy,” Haspel said. “I stand on the shoulders of heroines who never sought public acclaim, but served as inspirations to the generations that came after them.”

Haspel said she would lead the agency by promoting greater fluency in foreign languages and deploy more foreign field agents to deal with the strategic threats faced by the United States.

According to the organization, the CIA formed in 1947 with the signing of the National Security Act by President Harry S, Truman.

The organization’s mission is to: “Preempt threats and further US national security objectives by collecting intelligence that matters, producing objective all-source analysis, conducting effective covert action as directed by the president, and safeguarding the secrets that help keep our Nation safe,” according to the organization.