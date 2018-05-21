Prince Harry & Brother William Reportedly Had Dance Off At Royal Wedding Reception With James Corden As Judge

The royal wedding reception was where the real celebration began.

The royal wedding may have been calm and classy, but the reception that followed is said to have gotten a bit wild, with the groom, Prince Harry, and his brother, Prince William, engaging in an epic dance off that was judged by James Corden.

According to a May 21 report by Hollywood Life, Prince Harry and Prince William let off some steam at the royal wedding reception. The two brothers allegedly had a playful dance battle in front of the guests, and the pair’s father, Prince Charles, even reportedly joined in on the fun as everyone celebrated Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle.

However, the royal wedding reception wasn’t just for the boys. Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, also joined in the dance party fun after seeing Harry, William, and Charles on the dance floor and having a blast. Of course, the ever hilarious James Corden was there to judge, and sources tell the outlet that the entire situation was “an absolute treat.”

Corden reportedly was the mastermind behind the dance off, as he is known for his love of singing and dancing. James and Harry are also allegedly close friends, and fans are hoping that he may dish on the reception during an upcoming episode of his late night talk show, The Late Late Show.

The insider went on to say that “everyone” in attendance was laughing because no one ever expected to see the royal family engage in a dance battle. However, the event is said to have “really kicked off the party,” which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle loved.

It seems everyone in attendance had a great time, even the celebrities. George Clooney reportedly spun Prince Harry’s bride around the dance floor before moving on to Kate Middleton, while Serena Williams played “beer pong like it was tennis.” There were also fireworks to commemorate the joyous occasion. However, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla allegedly left the party early around 11 p.m. in order to “leave the young ones to it.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married at Windsor Castle on Saturday in front of 600 guests as millions watched the ceremony on television. Unfortunately, the reception was not filmed for the public.