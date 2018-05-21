Taylor Swift Will Reportedly Release Her Next Album Before She Turns 30

After Swift's 2014 '1989' release, fans had to wait three years for 'Repuation' in 2017.

When Taylor Swift’s 1989 was released in 2014, fans didn’t realize that they would be waiting a whole three years before they’d be able to get their hands on another album from the country-turned-pop princess. The “Long Live” singer had a steady schedule of releasing albums every two years in the Fall from 2006-2014 prior to the release of Reputation in the Fall of 2017. So it should come as no surprise that fans might be a little on edge wondering how long they’ll have to wait this time around. But now they won’t have to!

Billboard reported that according to a video posted by TV personality/blogger, Perez Hilton, the 28-year-old is planning on releasing her next studio album before she turns 30, which would mean that album would most likely drop before December 2019 (her birthday is Dec. 13).

Perez attended Swift’s Rose Bowl concert in Pasadena on Saturday with his son, Mario, and was reportedly able to catch up with the “End Game” singer backstage where conversation ensued. “What I did say to Taylor was I would love it if the next album had a song called ’30,'” said Hilton. Fans remember that Swift’s second album, Fearless, had a track titled, “Fifteen” (although the song didn’t reflect her age at the time the album came out). Her Red album had “22” on it. This was when Swift reportedly replied, “Oh, well, the next album will definitely be out before I’m 30.”

This news on the heels of Swift’s big night at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards where she won Top Selling Album for Reputation and Top Female Artist, which then made her the top female award winner ever in BBMAs history. Upon winning Top Female Artist, the “Delicate” singer took the stage to deliver her acceptance speech and paid tribute to all the female artists, old and new.

“I want to thank all the female artists who have paved the way for us to get to do what we do the way we get to do it. All the new artists, the new female artists, who are killing it out there right now. We’re so inspired by you. And a shout out to the future female artists who just picked up a guitar or learned how play the piano.”

You can watch Perez Hilton’s video blog below where he discusses what he and the “Red” singer conversed about. You can fast forward towards the end of the video (around 13:11), which he begins to talk about her next album.