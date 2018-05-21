‘Dancing With The Stars: Athletes’ Spoilers: Finale Reveals Season 26 Winner As Final 3 Battle For The Trophy

How are things shaping up for Monday's 'Dancing with the Stars: Athletes' finale? Which celebrity seems poised to take home the Season 26 'DWTS' win?

The semi-finals of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes brought some elimination shockers and DWTS spoilers hint that Monday night’s Season 26 finale could be a wild one. Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon, and Josh Norman are the final three celebrities battling for the mirror-ball trophy and viewers may not want to assume that any one particular contestant already has it in the bag.

ABC details that all 10 Season 26 contestants will be back to dance a number together and Dancing with the Stars spoilers detail that each finalist will face performing twice for the judges. The first will be something inspired by each contestant’s journey this spring while the second will be the freestyle. DWTS viewers will get a chance to vote for their favorite during the show, at least those watching in the Eastern and Central time zones will, and this one-hour show will wrap up with awarding the mirror-ball trophy to the winners.

Dancing with the Stars spoilers reveal that Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson will do a jazz piece to the song “Anything You Can Do” and their freestyle will be to the DJ Kass song “Scooby Doo Pa Pa.” Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber’s first piece will be a Viennese waltz to David Cook’s “The Time of My Life” and they will dance their freestyle to the Pussycat Dolls song “I Will Survive.”

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess will tackle the foxtrot for their first performance during the DWTS finale and they’ll freestyle to “Walk on Water” by Thirty Seconds to Mars. The winner will be determined by combining last week’s viewer votes, Monday’s judges’ scores, and the votes cast via ABC and Facebook during Monday’s show.

Many Dancing with the Stars fans were stunned to see Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten eliminated last week, and a lot of DWTS viewers were rooting for Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson as well. Adam and Jenna have been heavily favored by many to win Season 26, but could Tonya and Sasha or Josh and Sharna pull out an upset win?

Based on a poll over at TVLine, it does look like it’s going to be hard to pass by Rippon and Johnson. No matter which pair wins Dancing with the Stars this spring, the pro will be scoring his or her first mirror-ball trophy. Will it be Jenna Johnson and Adam Rippon, Sharna Burgess and Josh Norman, or Sasha Farber and Tonya Harding who take home the Season 26 prize?