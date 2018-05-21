Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s First Official Royal Wedding Portraits Revealed

The first official photos of the Royal Wedding are in!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first official royal wedding portraits have arrived. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three very special photos from their wedding day, and fans are swooning over them already.

According to a May 21 report by Us Weekly Magazine, the photos were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle following the carriage procession following the royal wedding. In the first photo, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen with the entire royal family, including Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince William, Duchess Kate Middleton, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with other members of the wedding party. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is also in the photograph.

The second snapshot features Harry and Meghan with their bridesmaids and page boys, all of whom are young children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The photo is lighthearted as everyone has a fun and happy smile on their face. The last official portrait that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to share was a more intimate one, and was seemingly taken on the steps of Windsor Castle. Harry is looking at the camera smiling, while Meghan looks happily off to the side in the stunning photograph.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially tied the knot on Saturday as millions across the globe watched. The couple wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle with about 600 guests in attendance. Meghan walked over halfway down the aisle by herself before being met by Harry’s father, Prince Charles, who escorted her the rest of the way.

Prince Charles stepped in for Meghan Markle’s own father, Thomas, who was physically unable to attend the wedding after suffering a heart attack the week before. The week of the royal wedding he was told he would need surgery and that he would be unable to travel to the U.K. for the ceremony.

Along with the release of the first official royal wedding photos, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thanked everyone who took part in their special day, adding that they felt “so lucky” to have been able to share the moment with those in attendance, as well as those who watched the ceremony on television around the world.