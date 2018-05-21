"I'm not going to lie ... we have a lot of fun," Sharna said of her relationship with Josh.

Dancing with the Stars contestant Josh Norman may be asking his professional dance partner Sharna Burgess how he wants to marry her – but that doesn’t mean the twosome are actually dating. In a new interview with ESPN, the football player, a cornerback for the Washington Redskins, recently joked about all the dating rumors circulating around himself and Sharna since they began dancing together on the all-athletes season of DWTS, but shut down fans’ hopes of them being a couple anytime soon.

“So how are we going to get married?” Josh jokingly asked Sharna during a recent joint interview with the sports publication, admitting that he’s had lots of people and fans of the ABC show tell him that he should ask the professional dancer out and even marry her after seeing their close connection on the dancefloor this season.

“People are, ‘Oh, you’re so cute together. Y’all look so good together. Why don’t you just go ahead and be there with her. Date and get married. If you don’t get married, you’re a fool,'” the footballer then continued, joking that his reaction to the dating talk is always, “What?”

Burgess then chimed in on all the dating talk ahead of the twosome competing together in the Dancing with the Stars Season 26 finale this week, where she admitted that she and the footballer do have a special connection but aren’t about to be getting romantic.

“I’m not going to lie… we have a lot of fun,” Sharna said in the interview, admitting that she and Josh “bicker and fight like an old married couple” before correcting herself to say they actually fight like “cats and dogs.”

“But we do have a great chemistry,” the single dancer said of herself and her DWTS partner for Season 26, who’s also single, but admitted that “people get that confused, that it’s more intimate than it is.”

The latest dating rumor shut down from the Dancing with the Stars team comes after Sharna – who’s previously danced with some big names on the show, including Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter – originally called out reports suggesting that she and Josh were dating earlier this year.

Burgess shot down the romance reports in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April where she admitted that she was ready and waiting for the dating rumors to start with Norman this season because she’s the only single lady left on the series this year.

“I am the only single woman on the show,” Burgess told ET when asked about rumors she’s dating Norman. “So naturally if there is anyone that people are gonna think there is a showmance for, I am your girl, apparently.”

The DWTS pro then joked about what her and Josh’s couple name could be, before Burgess bluntly joking that they would have to be called “#TeamNoWeAreNotDating!”

Sharna and Josh will be competing together in the big Dancing with the Stars finale against Tonya Harding and her partner Sasha Farber and Adam Rippon and professional Jenna Johnson.

Dancing with the Stars Season 26 athletes only season finale will air on ABC on May 21.