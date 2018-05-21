‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of May 21: Liam & Hope Prepare For Wedding That May Never Occur

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 21 focus on Hope and Liam’s wedding that will start later this week. There seems to be two distinct camps as far as the coming nuptials are concerned. Some people, like Bill (Don Diamont), are determined that Liam (Scott Clifton) will pledge his love and commitment to Hope (Annika Noelle). Others, such as Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are determined to bring a stop to the wedding.

Monday, May 21

Liam will question Wyatt (Darin Brooks) about the romantic setting he saw in Bill’s office, according to She Knows Soaps. Last week, Wyatt told Liam that he would always be honest with him, especially as far as his marriage is concerned. He will ask his brother if there could be another explanation for what he witnessed at Spencer Publications. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Wyatt will lie to his younger brother and tell him that there can only be one conclusion to be drawn from what he saw.

Bill will also corner Liam and show him that painting that he took from Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house. He will lead Liam to believe that he is always a welcome guest at her house. Later, Bill will try to ensure that Wyatt stays silent about his plot to break Steffy and Liam up, by trying to bribe him again.

TODAY: Liam asks Wyatt if he’s sure of what he saw between Steffy and Bill. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/cFZmXrp2FQ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 21, 2018

Katie (Heather Tom) will feel guilty about encouraging Wyatt not to tell Liam the truth. However, she will be put at ease when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells her and Hope that Steffy got what she deserved.

Tuesday, May 22

In an effort to stop the wedding, Ridge tells Hope that Liam is marrying her because he believes a lie. He believes that Bill is behind Liam deciding to leave Steffy for good. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke will not let Ridge ruin her daughter’s happy day, and she will halt the conversation and speak her mind.

Steffy has decided on a name for her daughter. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, she will tell Liam. Unfortunately, Liam won’t react the way that she was hoping that he would.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week. Bill offers Wyatt the keys to the kingdom. Steffy shares the name she has chosen for their unborn daughter. Wyatt struggles with his dilemma as Katie pushes for him to conceal the truth. The Logan sisters assist Hope on her wedding day. pic.twitter.com/3eTbg8bp0D — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 20, 2018

Wednesday, May 23

Wyatt knows that his brother really loves Steffy, and he wants to tell Liam the truth. However, he will keep his word to Katie and not reveal Bill’s plot. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that this may be the beginning of the end for “Waitie” since Wyatt is really struggling with his conscience.

Brooke and Ridge each believe that their daughter deserves Liam. It seems as if the inevitable will occur, and a fight will ensue. The wedding is putting a strain on this couple’s marriage.

Ridge confides to Brooke his suspicion that Bill Spencer is somehow behind the latest disaster. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ZE2f5BKSYI #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/IAY7KfERmV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 14, 2018

Thursday, May 24

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that the Logan sisters will team together to help their beloved Hope get ready for the wedding of her dreams. However, Taylor (Hunter Tylo) and Steffy will be throwing around accusations as to why the wedding is occurring in the first place. B&B fans will remember that at one stage, Taylor believed that Brooke was pushing for the ceremony to happen as quickly as possible.

Friday, May 25

The big day has arrived and Carter will begin “Lope’s” wedding ceremony. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt will halt the ceremony and ask to speak to his brother alone.