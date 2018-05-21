Jenna Dewan Chops Her Hair Off After Split From Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan chops some length from her brown locks post-split from Channing Tatum, and the result is classy and fabulous.

Many of us out there, male and female alike, use haircuts to mark big changes in our lives. However, Lenny Kravitz probably said it best when referring to haircuts being a marker of change when he quipped, “I needed to change my energy, so I cut my hair. Now, I’m growing some new energy.” And, Jenna Dewan seems to be no exception to this rule post-split as she waved goodbye to her chin-length ‘do recently. ET reports that Jenna debuted new photos of her post-breakup-bob in her Instagram Story earlier today. One of the photos illustrated pieces of brown locks on the carpet that her hairstylist had snipped off. The photo was captioned with a sign that read, “Byeeeeee hair.”

Lately, the 37-year-old actress and dancer seems to look more and more revenge-hot as the haircuts she debuts get shorter and shorter. Early in her nine-year relationship with Channing Tatum, her style usually ranged from sporty, long locks to glamorous mermaid waves of hair. We’re thinking that Channum Tatum probably was the one in the relationship that liked the long-haired “girly” style of cut since Jenna Dewan’s long locks went bye-bye in phases not long after the couple’s split was announced.

As to whether Dewan wanted to make a statement about her new-found follicle independence or not, hairstylist Chad Wood gifted her with the epitome of glamor in the way of the stylish and classy bob. Fans took to social media to praise the cut and her shimmery barbie-doll makeup when he posted the photo of his work to his Instagram account. Chad Wood is also responsible for the locks of celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Bella Hadid and Mila Kunis. Jenna Dewan and Mila Kunis both sported Chad Wood’s smooth keratin-creations at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Dewan Tatum showed off her new look and confidence on the red carpet during yesterday’s Billboard Music Awards. She also rocked a strapless black dress with metal studs and fringe decor while doing it. The newly-single star was captured on camera dancing at the event and seemed to be enjoying herself in between posing for photos.

.@jennadewan is serving us all kinds of looks. We’re here for it! ???????? pic.twitter.com/Q97PDM4OMg — Current Culture (@currentcuIture) May 20, 2018

As Dewan shared photos of the evening to her Instagram account, they resulted in some good-spirited fun as one of her fans “speculated” that even Nick Jonas commented on “Gorgeous & SINGLE Jenna Dewan,” sparking a “#newcouple pre-alert.” Channing, who, indeed?

Also importantly, according to her, she isn’t just sporting a new look, she’s also having a great year and doing fine. Jenna Dewan gave the following statement to PEOPLE on May 20,