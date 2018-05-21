Katy Perry Says What We’re All Thinking About Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress

Katy Perry is giving her honest opinion on Meghan Markle’s wedding dress. The American Idol host obviously watched the Royal Wedding along with millions of others, and she said what many were thinking upon seeing Meghan’ bridal gown.

According to a May 21 report by Entertainment Tonight, Katy Perry was asked about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding during the American Idol finale, and she was brutally honest with her opinion. “I would have done one more fitting,” she said of Markle’s white Givenchy gown. Perry seemingly knew her opinion was a bit harsh and followed up by saying that she’s “never not going to tell the truth,” and added that she loved Markle.

When Katy Perry was asked to compare Meghan Markle’s Givenchy gown to her new sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s stunning 2011 Alexander McQueen wedding dress, Perry says that she chooses “Kate, Kate! Kate won, Kate won,” she stated.

While Perry didn’t love Meghan Markle’s wedding gown, she did say that she is completely thrilled for her and her new husband Prince Harry. “I’m so happy for them,” Katy gushed, revealing that she doesn’t know either of them, but that she thinks Meghan’s humanitarian efforts are “amazing.” The Teenage Dream singer also revealed that she loves the fact that Markle is a “proud feminist,” and says that she supports her as a woman and wishes the newlyweds well.

Katy Perry’s American Idol co-judge Lionel Richie also weighed in on the wedding, revealing that he remembers well when Princess Diana welcomed both William and Harry into the Royal Family, and he believes she would be extremely proud of her grown sons now that they are both married, and William with three children of his own. “I love that,” Richie stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have allegedly already been consulting fertility doctors in hopes of having a family very soon. Meghan, 36, reportedly told Harry that she would consider IVF if they had problems conceiving naturally, and that she wants to start a family as soon as possible after the Royal Wedding buzz begins to die down. Perhaps, Katy Perry will also have an opinion about that.