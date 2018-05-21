Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s ‘Heart’ Photo Dubbed The Best One From Their Special Day

The photos were taken by Press Association pool photographer Yui Mok, who said it was "purely coincidental" that he was able to capture Harry and Meghan forming a "heart shape" during the carriage procession.

Out of all the images of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken on their wedding day, there’s one photo that’s apparently gotten more attention than most, if not all others — a quick snap of the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex taken from the roof of Windsor Castle, as their bodies seemed to form a heart shape during the carriage procession.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the photo was taken by pool photographer Yui Mok, who has been connected to British news agency Press Association since 2000, as he was positioned on the roof of Windsor Castle’s George IV Gateway. As he later explained on Twitter, the “heart shape” was all a coincidence, as he was fortunate enough to catch Prince Harry and Meghan as they rode on their carriage, and quickly snap the photo of the newlyweds from a rather unusual point of view.

“I had less than a one-second window to take that particular shot – whilst having to focus through a metal grill I was standing over – so [I] was happy to get anything, really!”

While several of Mok’s royal wedding photos were shared by news publications in the days that followed, it was the photo in question that seemed to impress social media users the most, the Daily Mail wrote. Many Twitter users commented that Harry and Meghan looked like they were unintentionally forming a heart shape as they rode together in the carriage holding hands. One user also gave her own meaningful description of the image, calling it “Diana’s View,” in honor of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash in August, 1997, just weeks before Harry’s 13th birthday.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool / Getty Images According to Mashable, Mok made sure to thank the Press Association photo desk for their quick turnaround in editing his photos, as they are required to do on “big jobs like this.”

Thanks, glad you like the photo. It was taken by myself, and I'm a staff photographer for @PA based in the UK. I was positioned on the roof of George IV Gateway of Windsor Castle, and they passed directly beneath me during their carriage procession. https://t.co/hkzViNhSbb — Yui Mok (@YuiMok) May 19, 2018

After the original photo was posted on the Sunday Times Twitter account, it didn’t take long for the “heart-shaped” view of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the roof of Windsor Castle to go viral, and warm the hearts of many a social media user. But as the Daily Telegraph pointed out, Mok’s “coincidental” aerial shot of the couple wasn’t the only photo of his from the event that stood out, as he was also able to capture Harry and Meghan sharing a second kiss from the same vantage point.