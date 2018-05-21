Selena Gomez Sparks Rumors Of New Romance After Being Spotted With ‘Mystery Man’ At Taylor Swift’s Concert

Gomez had also been linked to actor Justin Theroux after her split with Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez sparked rumors of a potential new romance after the singer was spotted at Taylor Swift’s concert with a “mystery man.”

The 25-year-old singer has been in an on-again off-again relationship with Justin Bieber, and the two are currently stuck in the “off” phase. That has kicked speculation about Selena’s love life into overdrive, and Hollywood Life noted that a picture from this weekend leads some to think that Selena may have a new mystery man in her life.

Over the weekend, Selena made an appearance at Taylor Swift’s concert at the Rose Bowl, where she was spotted with an unidentified man. Selena Gomez had made a surprise appearance on stage with Taylor — the first time the longtime friends had performed together in years — and Gomez followed it up with some sweet words about Taylor.

“She’s been my best friend for 12 years, almost 13. And the reason she has stayed one of my best friends is because this person has never judged a single decision I’ve made,” Selena said. “She’s also met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I have nothing to be encouraged about. I don’t know if I’d be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family, because you’ve changed my life.”

Before she was spotted with the mystery man, Selena Gomez had been linked to actor Justin Theroux. The two were pictured together on the cover of the celebrity tabloid Life & Style that hinted they could be more than just friends. Those rumors were quickly shot down by Gossip Cop, the celebrity rumor-busting site that frequently takes on Life & Style. Gossip Cop noted that the story is a complete fabrication, and there is nothing romantic going on between Selena and Justin.

There have also been intermittent rumors that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are getting back together, though these are fueled more by their frequent relationship re-starts.

It’s also not clear if there is any romantic involvement between Selena Gomez and the mystery man she was spotted with at Taylor Swift’s concert, though in the past this type of speculation has missed the mark. Back in 2013, there was speculation that Justin Timberlake may be cheating on Jessica Biel after he was photographed leaving a party with a person tabloids described as a “mystery blonde.” Timberlake later clarified that the woman was his cousin.