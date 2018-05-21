8 Ways Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Broke Tradition At Their Wedding

For an institution as steeped in tradition as the Royal Family, Meghan and Harry got away with quite a bit.

Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding took place in one of the most rigid and bound-by-tradition institutions in the entire world: the British royal family. Still, as all royal-watchers know, Meghan is her own woman, and she’s never been one to let things slide just because that’s the way they’ve always been. And her wedding was no exception.

Here are eight of the ways Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding broke tradition.

1. Harry Watched Meghan Walk Down The Aisle

In American weddings, according to Harper’s Bazaar, the groom will watch the bride walk down the aisle. Not so at British weddings; the groom is expected to stare at the altar and not look at the bride until she’s standing next to him. Harry was having none of that, gazing lovingly at his beautiful bride as she approached him.

2. Meghan Brought In A Gospel Choir

Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir’s rendition of “Stand By Me” may be one of the most beautiful songs ever performed at any wedding, ever. It was also the first time a gospel choir ever performed at a royal wedding, according to Fast Company.

3. The Bridesmaids And Pageboys Came From Meghan and Harry’s Circles

Ordinarily the bridesmaids and pageboys at a royal wedding will all be children connected in some way to the royal family, according to Town and Country. Not this time: three of the six bridesmaids and two of the four page boys (an even split) were in some way connected to Meghan. That includes Brian and John Mulroney, the show-stealing 7-year-old twin sons of Meghan’s friend, Jessica Mulroney.

One of the seven-year-old Mulroney twins stole the best picture prize of the entire #RoyalWeddding. He couldn’t contain his excitement when the fanfare sounded. This is the face he gave at the opening notes of the fanfare. Pure joy! pic.twitter.com/869n2FffWJ — symon sweet (@symonsweet) May 19, 2018

4. The Cake Flavor No One Expected

Even something so mundane as the flavor of the wedding cake has a royal precedent; traditionally a “rich fruitcake” covered in marzipan and icing. Harry & Meghan went instead for a cake flavored with lemon and elderflower, covered with buttercream and fresh flowers, in order to evoke spring.

5. They Spent The Night Before The Wedding In Separate Hotels

No one expected them to spend the night before the wedding together — the pearl-clutching across the realm would have created a rift in the space-time continuum if that had happened. But no, they merely bucked the tradition of spending the night in separate royal residences.

6. Meghan Wasn’t Given Away By Her Father

Thomas Markle would have had that honor, had he not fallen ill before the big day. So instead, Meghan outsourced the job to her father-in-law, Prince Charles.

7. Meghan Put A Ring On It

The exchange of rings is typical and expected, but Harry continuing to wear a ring since the wedding is not. Neither Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, nor his brother, Prince William, wear their wedding rings, and his father, Prince Charles, wears a royal signet. Harry, however, continues to wear his ring in public.

8. And Let’s Not Forget Bishop Michael Curry

Having an American cleric present at the wedding was shocking beyond anyone’s expectations. His impassioned and lengthy homily, during which he raised his voice, gesticulated with his hands, and even cracked wise, was simultaneously delightful and shocking — depending on your point of view.