Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Threatens Justin Theroux, Tells Him To ‘Stay Away’ From Her Friends

The breakup between Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux is getting messy.

Breakups are far from easy, and they’re even more difficult when they’re played out in the public eye. And there’s no better example of that than the Jennifer Aniston/Justin Theroux break-up, which is playing out extremely publicly and has gotten extremely nasty.

That is, of course, if you believe the latest report from Radar Online, who say that the latest chapter in the Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux saga has taken a particularly ugly turn: after Aniston found out that Theroux was networking for jobs within her social circle, she flipped her proverbial lid.

A source close to the former couple said that it set the former Friends star off when she saw her ex-husband out to dinner with actress Emma Stone and “schmoozing” with Selena Gomez. Aniston considers Stone a friend, and she was outraged when Theroux was rumored to be getting romantic with Gomez, especially in the wake of their split.

However, Theroux has repeatedly stated that his relationship with the two women is “strictly platonic,” and even referred to Stone as a “BFF,” or “best friend forever.”

Theroux also went to talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s barbecue bash last week, and left right before Aniston arrived.

As far as Theroux is concerned, according to the source, he can do whatever he wants, and network with whomever he wants, regardless of what Jennifer Aniston has to say about it.

That hasn’t stopped Aniston from freaking out about it; she’s even, reportedly, called up Theroux screaming at him and demanding him to “stay away” from her friends.

Theroux has also been “crawling all over” Aniston’s social network, and that not only doesn’t sit well with the actress, but it doesn’t sit well with some of her friends, who seem to be chafed by Theroux’s “social climbing” ways.

However, just as many of Aniston’s friends have an affection to Theroux and have welcomed him into their personal and professional circles.

Citing “irreconcilable differences” and the separate lives they lead — as well as their difference of opinion as to whether they wanted to have children — Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Theroux, 46, called it quits in February, after just two years of marriage.