Chrissy Teigen Rocks Mesh Underwear And Shows Off Her Postpartum Belly In Topless Photo With Baby Miles

The model is rocking a new set of underwear in latest Instagram snap.

Chrissy Teigen is getting real about what a woman’s body looks like after giving birth. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has rocked lingerie for many a photoshoot, but the underwear she’s wearing in one of her recent Instagram snapshots will probably never make an appearance in the glossy pages of Maxim or GQ.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, welcomed their beautiful baby boy, Miles Theodore Stephens, to the world last week. Many celebrity moms pose for glamorous photoshoots after giving birth, but Chrissy decided to do things her own way by treating her Instagram followers to a candid photo that perfectly captures the messy reality of motherhood. According to Entertainment Tonight, she fearlessly decided to show off her mesh postpartum underwear.

In her social media snapshot, Teigen is wearing a lightweight maxi skirt that she has pulled down to bare her postpartum belly. Her stomach is partially covered by a pair of the high-waisted disposable underwear that many moms are all too familiar with.

Chrissy Teigen is topless in the picture, but her chest is covered up by the blanket that her baby boy, Miles, is wrapped up in. The Lip Sync Battle host appears to be breastfeeding her newborn son while her daughter, 2-year-old Luna, plays with a toy harp in the background. Teigen is holding an Asian pear because the fruit and its wrapper remind her of her postpartum body and mesh underwear.

“If you haven’t seen @aliwong’s new Netflix special, you are bad at picking Netflix specials #asianpearunderwear,” Teigen captioned the image.

Chrissy Teigen mentioned Ali Wong’s Netflix special, Hard Knock Wife, because the comedian cracks a joke about postpartum underwear during her stand-up routine. According to VICE, she quips that they are made out of “the same material that they package those fancy Korean pears in.”

According to the Cut, the purpose of Teigen’s unflattering, but comfy underwear is to help hold postpartum pads in place. The pads are post-birth necessities that basically keep new moms from bleeding everywhere as their bodies heal from being torn apart by a tiny human. Because postpartum underwear are disposable, they are a godsend for new moms like Chrissy Teigen, who want to focus on bonding with a new baby instead of worrying about whether a favorite pair of comfortable underwear will be ruined if there’s a leak.

Chrissy Teigen might not look all that thrilled about having to wear postpartum underwear in the photo above, but it seems like a walk in the park compared to what she went through during the birth of her first child. She recently tried her hand at at mommy comedy by sharing that motherhood horror story on Twitter.

“I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don’t rip to your butthole,” she tweeted. “Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0.”