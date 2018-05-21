‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’: Does Shannon Beador Have A New Boyfriend? [Photo]

Shannon Beador appears to have a new man in her life.

Shannon Beador spent her weekend with a mystery man and another couple.

Several months after announcing that she and David Beador had decided to end their marriage after 17 years and three children, the Real Housewives of Orange County star sparked rumors of a potential new romance while attending a Poison concert with friends.

“What an amazing night meeting [Bret Michaels] and seeing Poison. An incredible concert!!!” Beador wrote in the caption of a photo shared with her fans and followers on Instagram on May 20.

In the photo Beador shared of herself, her friends, and the lead singer of Poison, she was standing beside an unidentified man as her female and male friend stood on the other side of Michaels. Right away, rumors or a potential new boyfriend began to swirl in the comments section of her photo.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Beador has not gone public with anyone since splitting from her former husband last fall. Instead, she’s been focused on her ongoing role on the Bravo TV reality series and on her three children, including 16-year-old Sophia and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

Although Beador didn’t reveal who the mystery man in her photo was, she certainly seemed to be having fun.

Shannon Beador and David Beador chronicled much of their relationship hardships on the past three seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County. As fans of the Bravo reality show well know, David admitted to cheating on his wife with another woman during the show’s 10th season and after working through the heartbreak, fans watched as the couple renewed their vows during Season 11.

After renewing their vows, Beador and her husband enjoyed several months of bliss but ultimately, after David was accused of physical violence against Beador, the couple called it quits. Since then, the former couple has been attempting to civilly co-parent their three daughters while also doing their best to come to an agreement for the ongoing spousal and child support David will be providing to his soon-to-be-ex-wife.

To see more of Shannon Beador, her family, and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13. The series is expected to return to Bravo TV later this year.