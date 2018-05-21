BTS Fever Dominated The 2018 Billboard Music Awards And Fans Loved It

It was the K-Pop band's first time performing at the awards show.

K-Pop’s BTS made a lot of waves at Sunday night’s 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas and absolutely no one minded one bit. It was a night of firsts for the boy-band consisting of V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope, as their performance of their new single, “Fake Love,” was the first time they’d performed the song live. It was also their first time performing at the BBMAs and if the audience reaction was any indicator, they killed it. “Fake Love” is fresh off of their new album, Love Yourself: Tear, which was released on Friday.

BTS was nominated for the second year in a row for Top Social Artist, which they won for the second year in a row. While delivering their acceptance speech, you can barely hear RM speaking at some parts due to the piercing screams from their ARMY (the BTS fan base), but the speech, while short, was very sweet and sentimental.

“Thank you so much, Billboard Music Awards, for this precious award two years in a row. This time we had a chance to think about what ‘social’ really means for us. And some of our fans told us that our music really changed their lives. And now we realize that our words truly carry weight thanks to you guys.”

However, it was the seven-man band’s performance that had everyone in the MGM Grand Arena on their feet. The lyrics, although in Korean, didn’t stop anyone from dancing to “Fake Love” and when the chorus hit (in English), everyone was singing along. Add in the choreography that they are known for, and you’ve got a stellar BTS performance.

While it was apparent that fans knew who BTS was, it was a little surprising to see how many of the attending celebrities were fans of the band as well. One BTS fan in particular was Shawn Mendes. The “Where Were You In The Morning?” singer admitted that he “loves them so much” and is definitely interested in a collaboration.

“A thousand percent. I just need to find the time to do it,” he said. And it’s no surprise that the K-Pop heartthrobs are in total agreement.

“We always wanted to collaborate with him,” RM commented. “He is too handsome. He looks too good,” the singer added.

Another fan of the “Fake Love” singers was none other than Taylor Swift herself. Swift even took the time to strike a pose with the band backstage.

While it was BTS’s first time performing at the BBMAs, it wasn’t their first time performing at an U.S. awards show all together. They performed their song, “DNA,” last November at the American Music Awards.

BTS will be performing “Fake Love” when they appear on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show May 25.

You can watch the entire live performance below.