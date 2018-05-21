Research Suggests Tea Leaf Extract Kills Cancer Cells, Nanoparticles May Provide Non-Toxic Treatment

Researchers remain hopeful that they will be able to transfer their current success with quantum dots into a viable cancer treatment for humans.

Scientists from Swansea University and a team from India joined together to create a marker that would be useful for detecting tumors. What they didn’t intend to do was make something that was actually useful in destroying lung cancer cells. The quantum dots that they manufactured actually killed approximately 80 percent of the lung cancer cells the team applied them to.

A study that was recently published in the scientific journal, Applied Nano Materials, tells about this scientific research study, in which scientists discovered a new method of producing nanoparticles known as quantum dots. These nanoparticles were found to hinder the existence of lung cancer cells.

According to a report released by BBC, “quantum dots are tiny nanoparticles, 4,000th of the width of a human hair.”

A generic form of these nanoparticles can be made chemically, however, it is expensive and difficult to accomplish. Chemically produced quantum dots also have toxic side effects. Because of this, the research teams, including KSR Institute of Technology and Bharathiar University, were trying to find a way to naturally generate the dots by deriving an extract from tea leaves.

The project’s lead researcher, Dr. Sudhagar Pitchaimuthu, explained that the team first began researching tea leaves over other substances because of the cost difference. Using tea leaf extract to produce quantum dots reduces the cost by as much as $670.

Dr. Pitchaimuthu furthered his statement by adding that the team had “exceptional fluorescence emission for cancer cell bio-imaging.” The best part of the research project was the realization that 80 percent of the cancer cells were dying and “weren’t able to replicate themselves.”

When the team took a closer look, they realized that the quantum dots were actually small enough that they were able to enter into the cell’s microscopic nanopores.

“Compounds contained within them (including polyphenols, amino acids, vitamin, and antioxidants), induce cancer cell death by a process called apoptosis, obliterating the DNA information they require to reproduce themselves.”

As exciting as this news was to the scientists, they remain cautious. The team stated that producing a treatment that can be useful in the medical field could be several years in the making. Up until this point, the scientists have only killed cells within the confines of a petri dish.

“We now need to identify an enzyme which can deliver them to cancers in living creatures, without affecting surrounding healthy tissues,” one of the team’s primary researchers said.

The scientists behind this study remain hopeful that they will be able to transfer their current success into a viable cancer treatment for humans. The team expressed optimism that the quantum dots are a promising avenue to explore for the development of new cancer treatments.