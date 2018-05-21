Kelly Clarkson Shamelessly Begs To Have ‘Timeless’ Renewed, Fangirls Over Matt Lanter On BBMAs Red Carpet

BBMA host Kelly Clarkson was fangirling on the red carpet and hopes that she has some pull in getting 'Timeless' renewed.

Kelly Clarkson was the center of attention last night at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. She hosted this musical event for the first time ever and she killed it. From the moment that she took to the red carpet in a killer black dress, all eyes were on the American Idol alum.

E! News caught up with her for a short chat as she talked about her recent encounter with Timeless actor Matt Lanter. She also shamelessly put in a plug for getting the NBC show renewed.

Clarkson has no shame in using her platform to make sure the execs at NBC know how much she adores the fan-favorite drama. She said in the red carpet interview that she was fangirling over Matt Lanter when she ran into him over Mother’s Day weekend. She laughed that she actually called him Wyatt, which is his on screen name. She mentioned that it is different meeting actual actors than other musical artists that she is around all the time.

At the end of the interview, Kelly then decided to smartly add in her own plea to renew Timeless. There has not been any announcements yet on whether NBC will pick the show up for another season. Fans have been campaigning on social media for it to be renewed. There has been no word yet from anyone, but Kelly Clarkson wants them to listen to her. She politely asked for them to make it happen.

“I hope they renew Timeless. If we have any pull, with our pull, I hope they renew it.”

WHAT IS LIFE??!!!!! I can’t believe I just ran into WYATT!!!!! Literally, best mother’s day weekend ever!!!

PLEASE #RenewTimeless This is a sign from the tv Gods ???? @MattLanter pic.twitter.com/zX1ryAKqal — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 12, 2018

Will NBC listen to Kelly Clarkson? The “Stronger” singer has made no bones on how she feels about Timeless. She has tweeted about it many times, even trying to get fans to tweet about getting the show renewed. She has used the #Timeless on social media in her plugs for the BBMA’s and The Voice. You can tell how much she adores it.

How good does our @BBMAs host Kelly Clarkson look?! pic.twitter.com/LPbERq1qQd — billboard (@billboard) May 20, 2018

She isn’t the only high-profile celebrity who has campaigned to get NBC on the ball to renew Timeless. Actress Leslie Jones also wants Season 3 to happen, or she will march right into the offices at NBC nude, holding a sign saying, “Renew Timeless.” According to Entertainment Weekly, she posted that on Twitter. She was also quite animated during the season finale spilling her feelings on all the drama as she watched it unfold.

Not only are Timeless fans and celebrities waiting anxiously to hear some news about their favorite show, but the actors and actresses who star in it are on pins and needles as well. Hopefully this week will bring good news for them.