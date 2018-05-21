‘Sister Wives’ Star Maddie Brown’s Sweet Tribute For Son Axel’s First Birthday

She shared her wishes on Instagram!

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown is celebrating a milestone birthday with her adorable son, Axel, who recently turned 1-year-old.

It was just last season where fans of her hit TLC series witnessed just how powerful an experience a baby’s birth can be, as Maddie struggled through a tough 72 hours of labor with her family by her side.

Maddie took to Instagram on Sunday, May 20, to post a touching birthday message to her son, Axel, whom she shares with her husband, Caleb Brush.

“One year ago today I held a brand new little baby boy in my arms that quickly became the center of our worlds! It has been my pleasure and blessing to be his mommy,” she penned.

“I can’t believe how quickly the time has gone and that he is already one. I look forward to the many more years of watching him grow.”

Maddie’s biological mother, Janelle Brown, also posted her own sweet sentiments on the social media site.

The Sister Wives clan consists of Janelle and sister wives Robyn, Meri, and Christine Brown. The family is anchored by husband Kody Brown. The Brown family shares 18 children together. Axel is the family’s first grandchild.

All of the family works together in raising the children, but Maddie is closest to Christine Brown, who stayed home and became the children’s caretaker when they were younger, while sister wives Meri and Christine worked outside the home.

Christine was instrumental during Maddie’s birth, helping coach her through the labor process alongside Janelle.

Shortly before Axel’s birth, Maddie and husband Caleb were dealt a heartbreaking blow to their marriage as Caleb suffered some serious health issues.

Caleb revealed during an episode that aired in February of 2018 that he had suffered a pulmonary embolism. A pulmonary embolism is the sudden blockage of a major blood artery in the lung, usually by a blood clot. If it is not treated immediately, it could be fatal.

Due to Caleb’s lingering health issues, he and Maddie moved in with Janelle to be closer to their extended family just prior to Axel’s birth.

Sister Wives documents the lives of polygamist family the Browns as they navigate raising the large brood and the changing family dynamic that occurs with each new relationship their oldest children enter into.

Sister Wives airs on TLC.