Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Planning To Elope With Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal

Are Khloe and Tristan planning a wedding?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been through a roller coaster of emotion in recent weeks. The couple have had a relationship crisis and welcomed their first child together. However, they may now be planning a wedding as well.

According to a May 21 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian is making plans to secretly elope with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Sources tell the outlet that Khloe is rushing to tie the knot with Tristan, and that her family wants nothing to do with her wedding plans.

Kardashian is allegedly “desperate” to marry Thompson, but she doesn’t have the support of her family. Khloe’s famous brood reportedly will not attend the ceremony “under any circumstances” after Tristan’s shocking cheating scandal last month. The family, which includes Rob, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian, and Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner, are said to “detest” Tristan, and are unhappy that Khloe is allowing him to “walk all over her.”

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian when a series of photos and videos were leaked online just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True. The news shocked fans and the Kardashian family. However, Khloe decided to stay in Cleveland with Tristan and work through their issues. The couple are now fully back together and raising baby True in Ohio while Thompson’s NBA team competes for another championship.

The Kardashian family is reportedly so set against Khloe marrying Tristan that they held a sort of “intervention” for her in Ohio, but sources claim that she is in denial about the cheating scandal. Khloe is allegedly still “defending” Tristan, and claiming that the stories of his infidelity were “exaggerated.”

The insider goes on to add that Tristan Thompson has “a real grip over” Khloe Kardashian and that the reality star is “desperate to get hitched this summer.” Although Khloe would reportedly much rather have a lavish wedding with her friends and family, she may have to settle for an elopement since no one supports her relationship with Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian’s sister, Kim, has been the most outspoken about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, calling it “so f—ed up” and “sad,” which she claims led the NBA player to block her on social media. However, Kim is allegedly dead set against her sister tying herself to Tristan, and believes he will cheat again in the future.