Demi Lovato Accused Of Throwing Shade At Taylor Swift At 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Some viewers think Demi was throwing some serious shade in Taylor's direction at the BBMAs.

Demi Lovato is being accused of throwing some major shade at Taylor Swift, as both attended the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 21. Hollywood Life is reporting that Twitter was lit up with fans accusing Demi of throwing out a less than impressed look and hair flip in Taylor’s direction before then looking pretty stone-faced as the singer accepted her award for Top Female Artist.

The site is reporting that cameras captured video of Lovato looking pretty sassy in the audience at the big show – where she took to the stage with Christina Aguilera for an epic performance of their powerful duet “Fall In Line” – and claims that many suggested across social media that Lovato may have not have been such a fan of Taylor and Camila Cabello dancing together in the crowd.

According to the outlet, Swift and Cabello were spotted having a great time at the big show, laughing and dancing together in the audience as Shawn Mendes performed, before a clip of Lovato turning her head to look and then flipping her hair made its way onto social media.

The video appeared to show Demi looking in Taylor and Camila’s direction before rolling her neck and flipping her hair with her head, though it’s not exactly clear who the star was directing her less than impressed look to.

Demi Lovato no Billboard Music Awards! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/4VSwQjmGMT — Demi Lovato Brasil (@demilovatobr) May 21, 2018

Taylor, Camila, and BTS during Shawn’s performance! pic.twitter.com/hKXkwcrEgl — shawn mendes (@DailyMendesLife) May 21, 2018

However, Elite Daily then claimed that Lovato appeared to throw more obvious shade in Swift’s direction as the “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” singer – who was a surprise guest on the night – made her acceptance speech for the Top Female Artist Award.

A clip of Demi looking on from the audience showed her looking pretty stone-faced and wide eyed as she watched Taylor speak from her seat.

The site reports that a number of Twitter users accused the singer of throwing shade on the night, claiming that she didn’t appear to look too happy to see Swift take to the stage.

“Bruh Demi can’t stand Taylor Swift you can see it the way she looks at her #BBMAs #ilovedemilavato,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “Demi Lovato is not here for Taylor Swift’s hypocrisy #BBMAs.”

But while it’s not clear if Lovato really was intentionally throwing shade at Swift, or Cabello, there’s no denying that the twosome haven’t exactly gotten along over the years.

As reported by Refinery29, Lovato appeared to slam Swift on Twitter back in 2016 after Swift donated $250,000 to singer Kesha to help her in her court case against producer Dr. Luke.

After the news broke, Demi tweeted, “Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something and then I’ll be impressed,” before adding, “I’m also ready for self-proclaimed feminists to start speaking out or taking action for women’s rights.” The tweets had many accusing her of putting Taylor on blast.

However, Demi – who was one best friends with Taylor’s long-time bestie, Selena Gomez – then clarified her remarks in an interview with a magazine but never officially confirmed that she was speaking about the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer.

Demi Lovato at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I get carried away on Twitter, and that’s what I said, and that’s that,” Demi said. “Listen, there’s nothing positive that comes from pitting women against each other. There are women that I don’t get along with, and that’s fine.”

Lovato then continued, seemingly speaking of Taylor.

“My thing is, don’t brand yourself a feminist if you don’t do the work. I have an immense amount of respect for women like Lena Dunham… or Beyoncé, who make amazing political statements through their work.”

Demi also appeared to put Taylor on blast again in an interview with Glamour in 2016, where she called out the star’s girl squad of models and singers.

“To be honest, and this will probably get me in trouble, I don’t see anybody in any sort of squad that has a normal body,” Lovato, who recently showed her dedication to promoting body confidence by sharing stretch mark and cellulite photos on social media, said at the time. “It’s kind of this false image of what people should look like. And what they should be like, and it’s not real.”