Taylor Swift Caught Making Hilarious Face During Kelly Clarkson’s Performance At Billboard Music Awards

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer stole the show at the 2018 BBMAs--and she wasn't even a performer.

Taylor Swift took a break from her massive stadium tour to attend the Billboard Music Awards, and while she wasn’t a scheduled performer, she stole the show. Swift, who hadn’t attended an awards show since the 64th Annual BMI Pop Awards in 2016, is making headlines for her hilarious reaction to Kelly Clarkson’s opening number, according to Hollywood Life. The Voice coach opened the show with a montage of songs including a cover of Taylor’s “Look What You Made Me Do.”

During Clarkson’s show opener, cameras zoomed in on Swift, who was seated between pop idol Shawn Mendes and pal Camila Cabello. As Clarkson segued into Swift’s hit song, Taylor rolled her eyes, made a snarky face, and looked down at her nails before she burst out laughing.

Taylor Swift’s surprise appearance at the BBMAs came one day after she performed two sold-out shows in Pasadena as part of her Reputation Stadium tour. Despite her busy stadium schedule, Taylor Swift had a good reason for attending the Billboard Music Awards. Swift had already received a record-breaking 21 awards at the ceremony since her first nomination in 2009. For this year’s ceremony, Taylor received a total of five nominations, including the top artist category which pitted her against Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake. Swift ended up taking home trophies for the top female artist and top-selling album categories, but he also won the night with her epic eye roll.

Sassy Taylor Swift rolls her eyes as Kelly Clarkson covers her song https://t.co/l3lFFXzuqK — Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) May 21, 2018

Taylor’s funny reaction to Kelly Clarkson’s performance seems to be all in good fun. Swift, who recently received an actual olive branch from longtime nemesis Katy Perry, is not embroiled in a feud with Clarkson. In the past, Taylor even praised Clarkson for her covers.

In 2013, Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to Swift during a performance in Buffalo, New York when she belted out a soulful cover of Swift’s “Shake It Off” during her set. According to the Huffington Post, Swift saw a video of the performance on YouTube and loved it. The singer, whose album 1989 was set to drop at the time, tweeted to her fans: “Watching Kelly Clarkson SLAY ‘Shake It Off’ is an excellent way to celebrate 26 HOURS TIL 1989!!!!!!”



Kelly Clarkson’s medley of songs at the Billboard Music Awards included Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE,” Maren Morris’ “My Church,” Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes,” Imagine Dragon’s “Thunder,” Khalid’s “Young, Dumb and Broke,” Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s “Finesse (Remix),” Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” Shawn Mendes’ “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” and of course, Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made me Do.”

Ahead of her performance, Clarkson told Billboard, “I’m a big fan. I love all of these artists.”