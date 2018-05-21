‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For May 21: Liam Questions Wyatt, Bill Manipulates Sons, Brooke Speaks Out

As preparations for the wedding rev up, Liam tries to double-check facts.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, May 21, reveal that Bill (Don Diamont) will put the finishing touches on his plan to keep one son in the dark and prevent the other from spilling the beans. Liam (Scott Clifton) has some tough questions for Wyatt (Darin Brooks) as he begins to prepare for his wedding later this week, and he will place his brother on the spot. Hope (Annika Noelle) begins to have doubts of her own, but Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) firmly lets her and Katie (Heather Tom) know her true opinion.

One thing has not changed since Liam found out the “truth” about Bill and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) relationship, and that is Steffy’s unwavering stance that she and her father-in-law do not have anything going on. B&B viewers have also seen Liam state several times this past week that he still loves Steffy. With this in mind, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, Liam questions Wyatt if there is no other plausible explanation for what he saw. Remembering Katie’s advice that a lie will actually protect his brother, Wyatt will tell his brother that he is sure that Steffy and Bill have continued their affair.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week. Bill offers Wyatt the keys to the kingdom. Steffy shares the name she has chosen for their unborn daughter. Wyatt struggles with his dilemma as Katie pushes for him to conceal the truth. The Logan sisters assist Hope on her wedding day. pic.twitter.com/3eTbg8bp0D — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 20, 2018

To add fuel to the fire, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, May 21, also state that Bill will try play with Liam’s mind by alluding to the fact that he can drop in at Steffy’s place whenever he wants to. He will underscore this by showing Liam the painting he took out of her house. Liam won’t be thrilled at how his father seems to be purposely trying to rub his nose in their alleged affair. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Bill will continue to bribe Wyatt to ensure his silence. It seems as if he knows that calling him his favorite son and a gifting him Ferrari may not be enough to buy Wyatt’s compliance.

BB spoilers state that Hope will question if she is doing the right thing since Liam is about to have a baby with Steffy. Brooke will reassure her daughter that she deserves to be happy. In fact, according to the Bold and the Beautiful promo video Brooke believes that Steffy is getting exactly what she deserves. Of course, this will only serve to soothe Katie’s guilty conscience.