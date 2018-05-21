Ariana Grande Broke Mac Miller’s Heart By Dumping Him For ‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

The 'Problem' singer recently ended her two-year relationship with the rapper.

Ariana Grande only recently split from Mac Miller, her boyfriend of nearly two years, but the 24-year-old “No Tears Left To Cry” singer is already rumored to be in another relationship. Ariana is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live funnyman Pete Davidson and Mac is not happy about it.

Pete Davidson’s two-year relationship with his girlfriend Cazzie David ended at the same time as Ariana and Mac’s did. Now, some fans believe that Grande left Miller so she could be with Pete. And an insider told Hollywood Life that the rapper is crushed by his ex-girlfriend’s sudden change of heart.

“Mac is heartbroken over the rumors that Ariana is dating Pete Davidson, it’s tearing him apart,” a source close to Mac told Hollywood Life. “Mac feels like he put everything into their relationship, and if Ariana was cheating on him then it’s like a serious slap in the face.”

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have not confirmed they are dating. But the insider says the rumors have Miller now doubting his entire relationship with the pop princess. The source told Hollywood Life:

“Mac has really been struggling since their split, he loved Ariana with all his heart, and would have laid his life on the line for her. If it does turn out to be true, and she is with Pete, it’s going to make Mac question everything he thought they had together, and if he ever really knew Ariana.”

Fans were shocked when Ariana Grande and Mac Miller announced their split earlier this month. But even after the breakup, Ariana described Mac as “one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people.”

“I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes,” Grande said, according to XXL magazine.

Mac Miller made headlines last week after he was involved in a hit and run accident and charged with DUI. The incident came less than two weeks after TMZ reported the couple called it quits over their busy work schedules.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller began dating in 2016, three years after they collaborated on the song “The Way.” Last year, Grande told Cosmopolitan she adored Mac well before they met when she was 19 years old.

“I met him when I was 19,” Ariana told Cosmo. “We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent. We weren’t ready at all, though, to be together. It’s just timing. We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time.”

Ariana went on to say that she has never looked at love as something she needs to complete her.

“I would like to be complete on my own first and fall in love with somebody who is also complete,” Grande said,

In the same interview, Grande gushed about how much fun she had hosting Saturday Night Live. Last year, Ariana crushed her dual hosting-musical guest role on the late-night sketch comedy show that features Pete Davidson as a regular cast member. Ariana received rave reviews for her performance, especially her spot-on Jennifer Lawrence impersonation

“SNL was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire life,” Grande revealed. “I love being able to make fun of myself. I love being able to put on a different mask. I love singing, of course, but I think that making people laugh and feel like they don’t have to take everything so seriously is even more fulfilling to me.”