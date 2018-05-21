‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4, Episode 7 Preview: Madison Attempts To Help An Adversary

Also, John Dorie's life hangs in the balance as Alicia's group battles the Vultures

In Episode 6 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, viewers discovered the true fate of Naomi (Jenna Elfman). Along with this, the Vultures and Alicia’s (Alycia Debnam-Carey) group clashed and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) was shot in the process. So, what can fans expect to see moving forward into Episode 7?

Firstly, it needs to be noted that Fear the Walking Dead will be on hiatus next week because of Memorial Day. As a result, viewers will have to wait until June 3 for the next episode. According to AMC, Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is titled “The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now.” The synopsis is as follows.

“Madison’s decision to help an adversary has unintended consequences; John Dorie’s life hangs in the balance.”

While Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead saw the Vultures clear out from Dell Diamond after Madison (Kim Dickens) turned up with more supplies, the present day clash at the end of the episode suggests something else happened between the two events. The synopsis for Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 indicates viewers could find out this reason. It is possible the adversary mentioned is Mel (Kevin Zegers), the leader of the Vultures. If this is the case, it seems Madison will meet up with him again in Episode 7 in order for her to attempt to help him.

Along with Madison’s story, John Dorie’s story will be touched on as well. Already, Fear‘s showrunner, Ian Goldberg, has revealed to Entertainment Weekly that John is not dead — yet.

While AMC usually releases a few images for the upcoming episode of Fear the Walking Dead, so far only one has been made public. In it, the current day Naomi is shown.

AMC

Three trailers have already been released for Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. The first clip shows Naomi warning Madison that they should leave Dell Diamond. This is obviously a flashback and not the present day storyline. It also reveals that Morgan (Lennie James) has saved Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) in the midst of the showdown that started in Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead.

The second trailer expands on the first one involving the conversation between Naomi and Madison. Naomi is insisting they leave the Diamond but Madison is determined to stay.

The third trailer for Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 shows a confrontation between Alicia and Naomi. Naomi manages to escape from Alicia and then is seen with Morgan as they discuss what to do with John Dorie. Naomi insists she knows a place where she will be able to assess his wound more clearly. But first, they need to escape their current situation.

You can view all of the trailers for Episode 7 in the clip below.