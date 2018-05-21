NBA: Larry Nance Jr. Demanding More Playing Time In Cavs-Celtics Series

Will Coach Tyronn Lue give Larry Nance Jr. more playing time in Game 4?

Larry Nance Jr. has only received limited playing time in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. Luckily, everything changed in Game 3 where Nance Jr. was given the opportunity to help the Cavaliers grab their first win of the series. In 21 minutes on the floor, the 25-year-old center/power forward established an impressive performance on both ends of the floor and filled the stat sheet with eight points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals on 4-of-4 shooting from the field.

Unlike when they played against the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors, Larry Nance Jr. believes he can contribute more in the Cavs-Celtics best-of-seven series. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Nance Jr. is hoping his Game 3 performance will convince the Cavaliers coaching staff to give him more playing time in their upcoming games.

“A series like this, where they play a lot of bigs, they’ll go Morris, [Al] Horford, [Aron] Baynes and [Greg] Monroe, they have a lot of their big guys and they’re super athletic, so if there’s two things that I fit well against, it’s athleticism and playing big,” Nance Jr. said. “Hopefully, the coaching staff sees and deems it that I get more minutes.”

Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue has noticed what Larry Nance Jr. can contribute in their matchup against the Celtics. Lue praised Nance Jr. for being able to guard multiple positions. His ability to dominate under the basket forced the Celtics to focus their defense on him which resulted for Cavs sharpshooters J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver to get open looks from beyond the arc. Lue didn’t give an assurance about an additional playing time for Nance Jr. but see to it that the young power forward will enter the court in Game 4.

Another young Cavs who left a good impression in Game 3 is Jordan Clarkson. After receiving a DNP-CD treatment in Game 2, Clarkson scored nine points in 18 minutes on the floor. Despite only shooting 3-of-11 from the field, Lue commended Clarkson’s confidence and aggressiveness throughout the game. However, he advised him to be smarter on which shots he should take.

Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. are both aware that LeBron James cannot carry the team alone in their series against the Celtics. That is why they are trying to do their best to ease the load on James’ shoulder despite mostly coming off the bench. If Clarkson, Nance Jr., and other Cavaliers’ players show a better performance in the upcoming games, Cleveland is expected to dominate the Eastern Conference once again.

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Cavaliers and the Celtics will be on Monday night at Quicken Loans Arena.