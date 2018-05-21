‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4: Showrunner Reveals Fate Of The Character Shot At The End Of Episode 6

Episode 6 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead concluded with a much-loved character being shot. While this character appeared to be alive as the episode closed, one of Fear‘s showrunners revealed this person’s fate in a post-episode interview.

Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead concluded with the revelation that Naomi (Jenna Elfman) didn’t actually die when the Dell Diamond fell. However, her survival was somewhat overshadowed after Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) shot John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt).

John Dorie has been a firm fan favorite since he was introduced in the Season 4 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead. And, right from the very start, viewers knew he was searching for a woman he called Laura. They had met after the onset of the outbreak when she washed up on the shore outside his cabin, injured but alive. While she recovered, the pair fell in love. However, Laura — who was later revealed to actually be Naomi — was unable to commit to the relationship and disappeared one night while John slept.

In a previous episode of Fear the Walking Dead, it was revealed that Naomi had died at Dell Diamond. However, now in Episode 6, viewers know this isn’t true. Instead, she survived and is now traveling with the Vultures, who Alicia’s group despise. As a result of this, Alicia attempted to shoot Naomi once she realized the woman was still alive. In the process, John Dorie was shot instead.

By the end of the episode, it was unclear whether John would survive or not as he lay clutching at his chest wound. While it is clear that John is in some serious trouble, Fear‘s showrunner, Ian Goldberg, has told Entertainment Weekly that John Dorie isn’t dead — yet.

“No, John Dorie is not dead. At least not in that moment. There’s much more story to tell. We try to up the ante with every episode and keep the emotional twists and turns coming, and our goal is to continue that without spoiling anything anymore. I’ll just say, keep watching.”

Added to this, a trailer for Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead also touches on John Dorie’s fate. Naomi and Morgan (Lennie James) are seen discussing the situation. Naomi seems to think John stands a chance; they just have to get him to a place out of danger where she can assess the situation more clearly.

However, viewers will just have to tune into Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead to find out whether they can sneak John Dorie out of danger in order to save his life.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, June 3, at 9 p.m. ET. AMC lists the following synopsis for Episode 7, titled “The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now.”