‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4: The Fate Of A Missing Character Is Revealed

Viewers have been wondering about the real fate of two characters, one of which turned up in Episode 6

Throughout Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, fans have been wondering about the fate of Madison Clark as well as the newcomer, Naomi. Now, Episode 6 has finally revealed the fate of one of these characters. In the process, the life of another character now hangs in the balance

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Episode 6, titled “Just in Case,” of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Last week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead centered on John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and Naomi (Jenna Elfman), which was heartbreaking after viewers had just learned in Episode 5 that Naomi died during an incident at the Diamond. Although, since that episode aired, many viewers were questioning whether Naomi really had died or if the group assumed she had died.

Along with the fate of Naomi, many viewers are wondering where Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) is as she has only been seen in flashback episodes so far in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead. Considering how angry Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Nick (Frank Dillane) have been with the Vultures, the assumption can be made that Madison perished during the fall of the Dell Diamond.

Of course, as with shows like Fear the Walking Dead, if a dead body has not been sighted, then anything is possible. And, such is the case with the fate of Naomi. Alicia had said she died at the Diamond. However, Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 saw her turn up — alive and well — but now on the side of the Vultures.

While it could be assumed that Alicia said Naomi was dead because she had switched sides, according to Fear‘s showrunner, Ian Goldberg, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, up until that point in the episode, Alicia did think Naomi was dead.

Regardless, the episode concluded with this reveal — right before Alicia tried to shoot Naomi but hit John Dorie instead.

Now, fans know exactly what happened to Naomi, but will have to wait to find out the fate of John Dorie.

While it does seem that Naomi switched sides, the trailer for Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead shows Naomi trying to explain herself to Alicia. So, it is possible viewers will find out more about how Naomi survived and why she is now traveling with the Vultures in upcoming episodes of Fear the Walking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, June 3, at 9 p.m. ET. AMC lists the following synopsis for Episode 7, titled “The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now.”