‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4, Episode 6 Recap: A Contingency Plan Is Implemented ‘Just In Case’

Episode 6 returns ot the dispute at the stadium and the fate of a missing character is revealed

Episode 6 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 steps back into the conflict at the stadium as well as revealing some more backstories along the way.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 6, titled “Just in Case,” of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Last week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead dealt exclusively with John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and Naomi (Jenna Elfman), who he knew as Laura. The episode concluded with John and Morgan (Lennie James) setting off together after separating from Alicia’s (Alycia Debnam-Carey) group.

In the opening scene of Episode 6 of Fear, viewers find out that John and Morgan have crossed paths with a member of the Vultures. After questioning him — and blowing his finger off in the process — they warn him against returning to his location as Alicia’s group is now hunting them down.

Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead also returns back to the time of the Dell Diamond — back when Madison (Kim Dickens) was in charge and the Vultures were outside waiting for everything to fall.

Here, we find out that Naomi plans to return to the FEMA outpost she worked at after the outbreak occurred. While her plan was to go there alone, in the end, Madison and Strand (Colman Domingo) travel with her. Of course, Naomi had always intended this journey to be a solo event and viewers discover during Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead the reason for this.

While it was revealed in Episode 6 of Fear that Naomi lost her daughter, it is discovered during Episode 7 that her daughter died of pneumonia after the outbreak. Naomi hadn’t revealed to the group she was staying with at the FEMA location just how sick her daughter, Rose, was and left her there while she searched for antibiotics. By the time Naomi made it back, three days later, her daughter had died and the rest of the camp had turned as a result.

In Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead, Naomi manages to evade Madison and Strand’s watchful eye and travels to the location alone, hoping to get the keys to an emergency vehicle that was set up JIC, or, ‘just in case.’ In the process, she is overwhelmed with guilt by all the undead she used to know and that turned as a result of her decision-making. She is then trapped on scaffolding while the undead paw at her from below.

Luckily for her, though, Madison and Strand are not far behind after deciding they will see if they can locate her there regardless of whether she wants to be a member of the group or not. They manage to save her and now, finally, they have enough supplies for their group as well as seeds to start afresh at the Diamond.

When they return there, the Vultures clear out once they realize this group is not going to fall as quickly as they first thought.

Madison is no fool though and implements her own JIC plan.

Of course, something must have happened between then and now as viewers know that Madison is still nowhere in sight and Alicia’s group are trying to track down the Vultures.

Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 closes with the present day. Althea (Maggie Grace) is driving Alicia’s group to the Vultures’ location. When they get there, though, John and Morgan turn up and reveal that they told the Vultures to move on as Alicia’s group were going to turn up there and cause trouble.

Except, the Vultures didn’t listen. They turn up not long after John and Morgan do and things get heated.

And then Naomi turns up. No, she isn’t dead, like Alicia had told John in Episode 6.

It turns out she now runs with the Vultures. John is overwhelmed and rushes up to her. Alicia, however, is obviously not impressed Naomi has swapped sides. She shoots at Naomi but hits John Dorie instead. It is unclear if he survives or not and viewers will just have to tune into Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 to find out his fate.

Unfortunately, however, this episode will not air next week due to Memorial Day, as pointed out by Carter Matt. So, viewers will have to wait until June 3 to find out more.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, June 3, at 9 p.m. ET. AMC lists the following synopsis for Episode 7, titled “The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now.”