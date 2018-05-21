Meghan Markle ‘Can’t Wait’ To Be A Mother And Expected To Announce Pregnancy Soon, ‘Express’ Reports

With the Royal Wedding over, attention has already turned to when Harry and Meghan will have their first child.

Meghan Markle is reportedly “desperate” to have a baby, and experts believe she and Prince Harry will be announcing their first pregnancy very soon.

The Royal Wedding drew worldwide attention to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they became man and wife, and after the ceremony ended, the speculation about when they will be having a baby started almost immediately. A report from the U.K.’s Express noted that Markle is thrilled with the idea of starting a family and doesn’t want to waste any time.

The outlet cited Markle’s former agent, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, who relayed a conversation she had with Meghan about having children.

“Meghan and I were at an event in the Cayman Islands and Meghan discussed her future with me, and I said to her: ‘Meghan, what about kids? Would you like to have children?’,” Nelthorpe-Cowne said. “She said to me, ‘I would absolutely love to have children, and I can’t wait to be a mother.’ ”

Another unnamed source close to the couple said both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to start a family as soon as possible and hope it won’t take long for Meghan to get pregnant.

As Radar Online noted, some experts on the royal family believe history indicates that Meghan Markle will get pregnant quickly as well. Andrew Morton, a biographer for the royal family, noted that Prince Harry has relished his role as an uncle to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children and that the couple is more than ready for some of their own.

“I think that even before Meghan has learned how to spell Leicester and Torquay she’ll be starting a family,” he said. “She’s not really going to be available for working for the Royal Family on a full-time basis until she’s 40, I’m sure.”

Meghan Markle could have a limit in mind, however. A previous report indicated that Markle wanted no more than two children, as she was mindful of the environmental impacts of bringing children into the world and wanted to live up to her message of promoting sustainability.

Rumors that Meghan Markle might already be pregnant swept the internet today after the couple smiled at each other whenever the vicar mentioned children, family and sex during their marriage ceremony, writes @Royalist #RoyalWedding https://t.co/PLfT28dfYk — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 19, 2018

There are some who think that Meghan Markle might already be pregnant. As Stuff.co.nz noted, there was already speculation that the American now-former actress may have been hiding a baby bump under her white dress at the Royal Wedding, and others believe a glance the couple shared during a remark about babies could have been hiding the fact that she is already expecting.