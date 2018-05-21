Horror Movies 2017: While We Await The Return Of Dark Universe, Let’s Take Another Look At ‘The Mummy’

The Mummy is largely known as one of the worst horror movies of 2017. This was the second modern entry into the newly crowned Dark Universe (a branch of Universal Pictures that hosts their classic monster films). As The Inquisitr reported earlier, it’s likely that the Dark Universe will continue to make horror movies. This comes as good news to genre fans, despite the first two installments being considered major flops (the first entry into the new production company was Dracula Untold). While fans wait for the return of the monster company, let’s take another look at a movie that isn’t as bad as many critics said it was, The Mummy.

Directed by Alex Kurtzman, the horror flick features an ensemble cast: Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, and Sofia Boutella. The film is about an ancient Egyptian Princess (Boutella) who is stirred from her crypt beneath the desert. Thousands of years after her burial, she is looking to wreak havoc in the modern world.

Granted, we have the advantage of retrospection and many critics downplaying this horror feature, but this film can be a lot of fun if you don’t take it too seriously or have great expectations. And if you have a large high-definition TV, then this can also be very stunning; gorgeous landscapes flood the screen with action-packed explosive sequences. This is well worth the watch for the CGI alone.

No, this will not make the all-time greatest horror movies list, but it’s a fun watch for a Saturday afternoon. Sofia Boutella charms the screen, and she is, at times, utterly creepy. Tom Cruise delivers his usual energy, and fans of the actor should get a kick out of his one-liners. And Russell Crowe as Dr. Henry Jekyll, and as the vicious Mr. Hyde, is most entertaining. This was a nice tease for a future movie featuring the iconic character, but that was unfortunately put on hold. Though, we may get it after all if the Dark Universe is resurrected.

While this may not be the best addition to horror movies of 2017 (if you’re looking for that, then check out Stephen King’s It), The Mummy is certainly entertaining.