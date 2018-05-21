Heartwarming Video Of Boy With Down Syndrome Hitting Home Run Goes Viral

An adorable video of Billy's reaction after hitting a home run has made a real buzz about special needs sporting programs.

The League of Yes is a sports group that allows children of all ages with disabilities play sports. Billy, a player in Long Island, NY, played his first game with the team recently. Little did he – or anyone else – know that the game would turn him into an internet sensation.

Billy came up to the T-Ball plate and showed his stuff with a swing that sent the ball straight into a home run. But, what happened next was a heart-warming reminder that we all can find joy in the little things.

Billy jogs around the bases with help and encouragement from the team. When he rounds third, there’s a crowd waiting with high-fives and the smile on his face is unforgettable. He doesn’t slide into home plate or make a dramatic, last second push to beat the ball. He stops before he gets there and busts a move then confidently walks to stomp home plate.

Billy learned his moves from volunteers at New York’s St. John University. According to Inside Edition, the volunteers taught Billy the dance and then cheered him on as he played. You can see how excited they are as he busts a move and then celebrates his victory with a dramatic stomp.

After the game, Billy was very excited about his victory and told everyone he was famous. The video was a great moment for Billy and his family, but it’s also inspired calls from all over the United States who want to open their own League of Yes in their hometowns.

Kritstine Fitzpatrick started the League in 2010 with only 30 volunteers. She now has more than 1,400 and has managed to even get the city to fund handicapped baseball diamonds, so any child who wants to play can enjoy the sport.

Boy with Down syndrome hits home run, goes viral with adorable celebration https://t.co/Akxuc0u9k5 — Eric Waksmunski (@Ericwaxy) May 20, 2018

Fitzpatrick published the video but was careful to leave Billy’s last name out to protect his privacy. She hopes it would create the buzz this type of League needs to grow around the country and show America that special needs kids just want to play too.

HEARTWARMING VIDEO: Boy with Down syndrome hits home run, celebrates with big-time dance moves https://t.co/7qJBgXct56 pic.twitter.com/vSE3NBZ2FH — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 18, 2018

The League of Yes is not competitive and encourages play. Each kid gets a turn to bat and according to Fitzpatrick, they all hit home runs as the volunteers run the bases with them and cheer them on.