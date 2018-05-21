Cyn Santana Is Getting Her ‘Pre-Baby Body’ Back After Giving Birth To Her First Child

Cyn Santana is back to a strict workout regime after the birth of her first child.

Cyn Santana is getting back into shape following the birth of her first child, Lexington Budden. Cyn and Joe Budden have been sharing loving photos of their little baby boy. Santana and Budden described baby Lexington as their love expressed in its’ “purest form.” Lexington was born in December of 2017.

Santana and Budden have been dating since the summer of 2015 and announced their pregnancy in August of 2016. Cyn and Joe welcomed their son just a few days before Santana posted a supportive and beautiful message to other moms who face criticism and body shaming during their pregnancies, according to VH1.

The former Love & Hip Hop star responded to a commenter made nasty statements about the size of her nose while pregnant.

“I read a comment that said ‘I cant wait for you to drop your baby. Your nose is way too big” and it made me really sad. Not because it hurt my feelings… (cause I don’t give a f*** what y’all talkin bout) but because others have to deal with reading these type of low comments. What about those who don’t have thick skin? Those that are easily affected by outside commentators? Just the thought of it alone makes me cringe and breaks my heart.”

Cyn took to Twitter to thank fans for their constant support and love during her pregnancy.

Baby Budden is a little brother to Joe’s son, Try, who is 16-years-old and from a previous relationship.

Cyn offered her deepest empathies and support to women who may not have the emotional strength to deal with mean comments on social media. Santana said that she empathizes with women who are under the scrutiny of critics on social media, according to VH1. Cyn Santana added that women need to protect themselves and lift one another up.

“So this goes out to ALL my women. Pregnant or not. Big nose or small nose. Embrace it. Embrace you. You are beautiful. Please don’t pay attention to fake pages with 3 posts and 127 followers.”

Cyn said that those who write negative and mean comments on social media platforms are facing daily struggles and their outlet is to lash out at strangers on social media.

“It really isn’t about you. It’s about them. They’re facing daily struggles and this is how they cope. By coming on social media and tearing others down. Don’t take them too personal? Nose: my baby boy and lashes: @lexlashesofficial.”

And thank you to my beautiful husband @JoeBudden I love you SO much Joseph. I seriously couldn’t have done this without you ???? — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) December 15, 2017

Santana has proudly flaunted her body on Instagram throughout her pregnancy. While the new mom was pregnant, she often shared videos of herself dancing in sexy, chic maternity clothes.

Cyn previously fired back at Instagram trolls who had called out Joe Budden’s past drug addiction.

Joe Budden became VIBE‘s best new artist award and a Grammy nomination for best male rap solo performance back in 2004, according to Billboard. Budden also was apart of the cast of 2 Fast 2 Furious and You Got Served.

Beautiful mornings with my boys ???? A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on May 4, 2018 at 5:50am PDT

One of Joe’s singles, “Pump It Up,” peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 coming in at Number 38 while simultaneously maxing out at Number 10 on the “Top Rap Songs” chart.