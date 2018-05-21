Hillary Clinton Jabs Donald Trump By Putting On Russian Hat During Speech To Yale Graduates

Clinton cracked a joke about Kremlin interference in the 2016 election, and put on a large Russian hat.

Hillary Clinton may still not be over the 2016 election loss, but she seems to have found a way to counter her sorrow with humor. During a speech at Yale this Sunday, former U.S. Secretary of State cracked a joke about Kremlin interference in the 2016 election, and put on a large Russian hat, the New York Post reported.

“If you can’t beat them, join them,” Clinton said.

Bringing an “over the top” hat is part of Yale’s tradition, so Clinton’s joke was certainly in line with context and tradition. Clinton is familiar with famous university’s traditions, since she graduated from Yale’s law school in 1973

“I see looking out at you that you are following the tradition of over-the-top hats. So I brought a hat, too, a Russian hat,” former First Lady of the United States said.

Clinton’s comments don’t come as a surprise, considering Donald Trump and her were fierce rivals, exchanging jabs and insults over the course of the 2016 presidential election and afterwards.

During the election, as U.S. News noted at the time, Clinton and Trump launched vicious attacks at each other, especially during presidential debates, focusing on the opponents character, judgment, morality, and values. These attacks overshadowed any discussion about policy, capturing the attention of the American media, as well as the public.

“Is it any wonder that Clinton and Trump both have enormously unfavorable ratings from the public?” U.S. News asked.

More recently, as the Inquisitr reported, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to hurl a series of insults at the New York Times and Hillary Clinton herself.

Evan Vucci / AP Images

The President took a dig at special counsel Robert Mueller’s year-long investigation into Russia, calling it the “most expensive Witch Hunt,” insulted the New York Times, and former First Lady of The United States in one fell swoop, comparing the outlet to “crooked Hillary.”

“Things are really getting ridiculous. The Failing and Crooked (but not as Crooked as Hillary Clinton) New York Times has done a long and boring story indicating that the world’s most expensive Witch Hunt has found nothing on Russia and me so now they are looking at the rest of the world,” Trump wrote.

After cracking a joke about Russian election interference and taking a jab at President Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton admitted that she is still not over the 2016 election loss, claiming that she still regrets the mistakes she has made.

Although, she said, she feels “okay” as a person, Clinton claims that she is not happy with the state America is currently in. The Democratic nominee for President in the 2016 election openly expressed her concerns about the United States as a society.

“This is a moment to reach across divides of race, class, and politics to try to see the world through the eyes of people very different from ourselves and to return to rational debate.”

Although Clinton thinks that this is “one of the most tumultuous times” in American history, she said that she is still optimistic and happy about “how tough America has proven to be.”